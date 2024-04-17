Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been a solid team, but their weakness has been exposed to other teams, which can pose a threat to their dominance. The Knights are currently at the number two spot in the table, just below the Rajasthan Royals. KKR has been a menace in terms of batting as stars like Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, and Andre Russell elevate the teams' numbers on the scoreboard, with Rinku Singh in the middle-order. But in terms of bowling, the bowlers have a vital issue. After KKR's loss to RR at Eden Gardens, Irfan Pathan calls out the team's biggest flaw.

Irfan Pathan is unhinged over KKR, flags out the team's weak link in IPL 2024 season

Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan did not hold back on his thoughts for the Kolkata Knight Riders after they lost to the Rajasthan Royals in what could have been an easy win for the squad at home. Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), the veteran flagged the weak zone in KKR's bowling link and flagged Mitchell Starc as the sole reason, as he has been unable to justify his colossal price tag with his performance.

'Most expensive player in your team can’t be your weak link,' Irfan Pathan tweeted on X.

Most expensive player in your team can’t be your weak link. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

The Kolkata Knight Riders paid ₹24.75 crore (AUD 4.43 million) for Mitchell Starc, making him the most expensive IPL purchase ever. However, the Australian star has failed to deliver the performance that will warrant the astronomical cost. The bowler's performance in the competition has been a major issue, and his troubles were evident in the team's most recent match against the Rajasthan Royals.

In four overs, he gave up fifty runs without taking a wicket. His slip-up hurt the squad because the Royals sensed an opportunity to mount a memorable chase. Starc has not yet produced in the constrained format.

KKR's flaws are widely known at this moment, and even though the team is a formidable force to reckon with, the bowling attack's inconsistency will threaten their position in the points table. Will Starc be able to overcome his issues and make a formidable comeback? It is subject to witness.