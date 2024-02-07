'He's SO DESPERATE to fit in Stokes-McCullum era. He has 11,500 runs': Cook finds Joe Root's issue

Advertisement

England cricket team's playing style in recent years has been making rounds due to their changed mindset under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. The word ‘Bazball’ has been coined by the media and fans to describe the aggressive, no-fear attitude of the England Test team. It is in sharp contrast of the England that played under the leadership of Joe Root, who were meek and were struggling badly in the longest format of the game. England were lauded by everyone when they defeated India in the IND vs ENG first Test match in Hyderabad for their style of play.

However, things came crashing down in Vizag after England lost the second Test match to India. But one batsman has been facing a lot of criticism for his shot selection in the second innings and that is Joe Root. The England stalwart had scored a 10-ball 16 but still went for an expansive six off R Ashwin's bowling. Root missed the line and edged the ball to Axar. He was heavily panned by England legends for his decision-making. Now, former England skipper Alastair Cook has joined the rounds and explained why Root is struggling in the Stokes-McCullum era.

Cook feels Root's desperation to fit into skipper Stokes and coach McCullum's 'Bazball' plans is making him lose his "balance" and natural game in the ongoing Test series against India. The last international captain to lead a side to Test series victory in India back in 2012, Cook feels that Root never seemed in control during his short second innings of 16 off 10 balls, during which he looked to attack every delivery, in the second Test against India.

England lost by 106 runs as 'Bazball' couldn't take the visitors to a stiff target of 399.

Joe root 11,468 test Runs

50s : 60 , 100s : 30 , 200s : 5



What a wrong short hit and got out



This was not expected from Root



Where is Test cricket going ?



Wicket Number 499 Ashwin 🫶🏻



Rohit Sharma #INDvsENGTest #AllStars

Joe Root

pic.twitter.com/5hlppArM5K — Ajinkya Ajit Patil (@Ajinky__patil) February 5, 2024

"He is England's best batsman there's ever been in all formats – but he does struggle sometimes with the tempo of this Bazball era," Cook, who is England's highest Test run-getter, said on 'TNT Sports' channel.

"He sees all these other people playing these aggressive shots, which suit their style. Rooty has got 11,500 Test runs, he's brilliant, but he's so desperate to fit in to what Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum) are doing that sometimes I don't think he gets his balance of attack and defence right," the owner of 12,472 Test runs said.

Cook wants Root to play at his natural rate rather than ape other players, who are scoring at a quicker rate.

"He was on 16 off nine balls and he doesn't normally strike at that rate – he's normally striking at 75 to 80, which is still incredibly high for a Test match strike-rate, with zero risk.

"That's when I love watching Joe Root bat." Cook feels that if Root gets his first 15 runs, he is always in line to get a hundred, something that didn't seem likely on Monday in Visakhapatnam.

"When he gets in, you call it early – I've called it early a few times on sub-continent days: he's on 15 but he's getting a hundred here.

"He's going to milk them at his will, sweeps, all in control. I don't think he was in that control," he observed.

(with PTI inputs)