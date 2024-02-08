Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

'He is a fine player but there are a lot of others': Dravid lifts lid on why India star was dropped

On the eve of the 1st India vs Afghanistan T20I, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has paid heed to why a star Indian batter is missing from the squad.

Prateek Arya
Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid
Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BCCI recently announced the 16-member squad for the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. While the squad showcases the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20I scheme of things, it did leave with many un-answered questions as well. On the eve of the 1st IND vs AFG T20I, Team India's head coach has paid heed to some of it.

3 things you need to know

  • India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 will take place on January 11, 2024
  • Virat Kohli will not play 1st T20
  • Rohit Sharma will return to captaincy shoes in T20 format with the series

Also Read | Virat Kohli's decision to miss IND vs AFG 1st T20I riles up cricket fans

Advertisement

3-foremost men missing from Team India squad

Team India's squad for the 3-match T20 series against Afghanistan does not include three foremost players in the form of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer. As for KL Rahul, the assertions that are prevalent regarding him are that he is now preferred for the longer formats of the game. About Ishan Kishan, it has been said that he has asked for a break. However, for Shreyas Iyer, the loud speculations were that he had been punished on disciplinary grounds.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gavaskar shuns Samson, Rahul, and Ishan, picks Pant as WK for T20 WC 24

Rahul Dravid reveals why Shreyas Iyer is not in the squad

Through the official pre-match presser, Rahul Dravid revealed the reason why Iyer did not get a spot in the squad and made it known that it is not due to his conduct. He said that Iyer's absence had nothing to do with his demeanor and he just simply missed out because of a stacked-up batting line-up.

"Shreyas Iyer's case has absolutely nothing to do with any disciplinary issue. It is just that he missed out. There are a lot of batsmen in the team. He did not play in the T20s in the SA as well," said the former Indian captain.

Advertisement

Dravid said it was tough to accommodate all the players into the squad or the first eleven.

"It is unfortunate because he is a fine player but there are a lot of batsmen and it is not easy to fit everyone into the squad or playing 11. No discipline issues were discussed, at least during my discussion with the selectors," said Dravid.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News42 minutes ago

  2. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    World44 minutes ago

  3. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement