BCCI recently announced the 16-member squad for the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. While the squad showcases the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20I scheme of things, it did leave with many un-answered questions as well. On the eve of the 1st IND vs AFG T20I, Team India's head coach has paid heed to some of it.

3 things you need to know

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 will take place on January 11, 2024

Virat Kohli will not play 1st T20

Rohit Sharma will return to captaincy shoes in T20 format with the series

3-foremost men missing from Team India squad

Team India's squad for the 3-match T20 series against Afghanistan does not include three foremost players in the form of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer. As for KL Rahul, the assertions that are prevalent regarding him are that he is now preferred for the longer formats of the game. About Ishan Kishan, it has been said that he has asked for a break. However, for Shreyas Iyer, the loud speculations were that he had been punished on disciplinary grounds.

Rahul Dravid reveals why Shreyas Iyer is not in the squad

Through the official pre-match presser, Rahul Dravid revealed the reason why Iyer did not get a spot in the squad and made it known that it is not due to his conduct. He said that Iyer's absence had nothing to do with his demeanor and he just simply missed out because of a stacked-up batting line-up.

"Shreyas Iyer's case has absolutely nothing to do with any disciplinary issue. It is just that he missed out. There are a lot of batsmen in the team. He did not play in the T20s in the SA as well," said the former Indian captain.

Dravid said it was tough to accommodate all the players into the squad or the first eleven.

"It is unfortunate because he is a fine player but there are a lot of batsmen and it is not easy to fit everyone into the squad or playing 11. No discipline issues were discussed, at least during my discussion with the selectors," said Dravid.