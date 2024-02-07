Advertisement

At the end of day 1 of the 2nd Test match between India and England, India stands at 336/6 after 93 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer, remaining unbeaten on 179 from 257 deliveries. Despite losing early wickets, India managed to recover with significant contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Rajat Patidar. England's bowling attack, led by S. Bashir and R. Ahmed, claimed two wickets each. The match is finely poised as India looks to build on their solid start, while England aims to make early inroads on day 2.

3 things you need to know

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 179 runs in 257 deliveries (not-out) on Day 1

India poised 335 runs at loss of 6 wickets on Day 1 of the 2nd Test

India vs England 2nd Test will resume today

Also Read: Pietersen calls Rohit Sharma 'LAZY' after another Test failure

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal after his incredible knock during IND vs ENG

On the opening day of India's second Test against England in Vizag, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a fantastic effort. Jaiswal's stunning innings of 179 not out off 257 balls dramatically improved India's position, as they finished the day with a daunting total of 336 runs.

Advertisement

Despite a late flurry of wickets in the last session, Jaiswal remained robust and led India with an unbroken innings. His outstanding performance attracted praise from renowned Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who compared the budding potential to cricket icon Don Bradman. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The most fantastic performance came from Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat. How well the kid batted. Jimmy Anderson was the only pacer and he kept leaving his deliveries. He gave a lot of respect to James Anderson's bowling," “When spin came, he hit two fours in the first over. After that, he showed why this player is so special. His conversion rate of fifties into hundreds for players who have 10 or more centuries in first-class cricket, he is even above Sir Don Bradman at this point in time,”

Also Read: 'Crowd started to chant 'Dhoni Dhoni'. Under stress, I couldn't breathe'

Rajat Patidar finished the innings as India's second-highest scorer, demonstrating promise with 32 runs. However, his departure occurred in an awful manner. Rehan Ahmed's ball unexpectedly soared quickly from a fair length, smashing Patidar's bat grip and diverting onto the stumps.

Aakash Chopra underlined the striking contrast between Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding performance and that of the other batters. He emphasised that Jaiswal's performance stood out from the rest of the Indian squad. He added:

Advertisement

"Yashasvi is living up to his name. He shows every time that he is absolutely stellar. He is standing alone on 179 because the second-highest is not even 40. So Yashasvi Jaiswal on one side and the rest of the Indian team on the other," “He showed how you need to play spin on a surface that is playing like a true Indian surface. It is not a bad pitch, there isn't too much help for spin, on Day 1 of course. He smothered the full deliveries and hit them hard. He didn't have any hesitation to hit in the air and reached his century with a six,”