Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 09:02 IST

‘He is living up to his name,’- Ex-IND opener heaps praise on Jaiswal for big knock in IND vs ENG

Former Indian opener praises Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive performance in the 2nd Test India vs England match, stating that he is living up to his name.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

 At the end of day 1 of the 2nd Test match between India and England, India stands at 336/6 after 93 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer, remaining unbeaten on 179 from 257 deliveries. Despite losing early wickets, India managed to recover with significant contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Rajat Patidar. England's bowling attack, led by S. Bashir and R. Ahmed, claimed two wickets each. The match is finely poised as India looks to build on their solid start, while England aims to make early inroads on day 2.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal made 179 runs in 257 deliveries (not-out) on Day 1
  • India poised 335 runs at loss of 6 wickets on Day 1 of the 2nd Test 
  • India vs England 2nd Test will resume today 

Also Read: Pietersen calls Rohit Sharma 'LAZY' after another Test failure

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal after his incredible knock during IND vs ENG 

On the opening day of India's second Test against England in Vizag, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a fantastic effort. Jaiswal's stunning innings of 179 not out off 257 balls dramatically improved India's position, as they finished the day with a daunting total of 336 runs.

Advertisement

Despite a late flurry of wickets in the last session, Jaiswal remained robust and led India with an unbroken innings. His outstanding performance attracted praise from renowned Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who compared the budding potential to cricket icon Don Bradman. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said: 

"The most fantastic performance came from Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat. How well the kid batted. Jimmy Anderson was the only pacer and he kept leaving his deliveries. He gave a lot of respect to James Anderson's bowling," 

“When spin came, he hit two fours in the first over. After that, he showed why this player is so special. His conversion rate of fifties into hundreds for players who have 10 or more centuries in first-class cricket, he is even above Sir Don Bradman at this point in time,”

Also Read: 'Crowd started to chant 'Dhoni Dhoni'. Under stress, I couldn't breathe'

Rajat Patidar finished the innings as India's second-highest scorer, demonstrating promise with 32 runs. However, his departure occurred in an awful manner. Rehan Ahmed's ball unexpectedly soared quickly from a fair length, smashing Patidar's bat grip and diverting onto the stumps.

Aakash Chopra underlined the striking contrast between Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding performance and that of the other batters. He emphasised that Jaiswal's performance stood out from the rest of the Indian squad. He added: 

Advertisement

"Yashasvi is living up to his name. He shows every time that he is absolutely stellar. He is standing alone on 179 because the second-highest is not even 40. So Yashasvi Jaiswal on one side and the rest of the Indian team on the other," 

“He showed how you need to play spin on a surface that is playing like a true Indian surface. It is not a bad pitch, there isn't too much help for spin, on Day 1 of course. He smothered the full deliveries and hit them hard. He didn't have any hesitation to hit in the air and reached his century with a six,”

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News26 minutes ago

  4. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News28 minutes ago

  5. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement