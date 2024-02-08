Advertisement

The rumour mills are rife with news of Ishan Kishan being dropped from the India vs Afghanistan T20I squad due to disciplinary issues. It has been reported that Kishan had informed that he wanted some family time but was seen enjoying parties in Dubai. It was said that the team management and selectors are not happy with Kishan's attitude and might even not select him for T20 World Cup. Now, India head coach Rahul Dravid has finally opened up on the issue and cleared the air on the controversy.

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan was not selected for IND vs AFG T20I series

Kishan made himself unavailable for selection

Rahul Dravid revealed the reason behind Ishan's non-selection

Was Ishan Kishan dropped due to disciplinary issues? Dravid answers

Ahead of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I, Dravid was asked about Ishan and if he was indeed dropped from India's T20 squad to face Afghanistan due to disciplinary issues. The India head coach explained that the cricketer has made himself unavailable for selection and categorically denied the rumours about his discipline. Kishan had last played for India on November 28, 2023 against Australia in Guwahati and requested the management for leave citing mental fatigue.

"Absolutely not. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan had requested for a break in South Africa which we agreed to, and supported that," said Dravid in his pre-match press meet ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan.

However, Kishan might just have felt a bit sidelined after playing just two ODIs and three T20Is between October last year and this January, while India played a total of 14 ODIs and eight T20Is in this period.

In ODIs, KL Rahul was preferred over him for the wicketkeeper-batsman's slot, while in T20Is the management opted to give Jitesh Sharma a go from the fourth T20I at home against the Aussies.

However, Dravid did not rule Kishan out of the India scheme of things.

"He has made himself unavailable for selection. I am sure when he is available (for selection), he will play domestic cricket (and comeback). So that was the case," said Dravid.

But as things stand now, the Jharkhand player will have to play out of his skin to return to India tent. India do not have any more T20Is in their calendar ahead of the World Cup in June, and Kishan's only chance to impress the bigwigs is the upcoming IPL 2024.

But herein too Kishan will have to contend with competition from Rahul as he has expressed his willingness to bat in the middle-order as wicketkeeper batter for Lucknow Supergiants.

(with PTI inputs)