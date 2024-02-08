Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

'He made himself unavailable': Dravid answers million-dollar question on Kishan's disciplinary issue

IND vs AFG: It was said that the team management and selectors are not happy with Ishan Kishan's attitude and might even not select him for T20 World Cup.

Republic Sports Desk
Rahul Dravid on Ishan Kishan issue
Rahul Dravid on Ishan Kishan issue | Image:BCCI/Ishan Kishan Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The rumour mills are rife with news of Ishan Kishan being dropped from the India vs Afghanistan T20I squad due to disciplinary issues. It has been reported that Kishan had informed that he wanted some family time but was seen enjoying parties in Dubai. It was said that the team management and selectors are not happy with Kishan's attitude and might even not select him for T20 World Cup. Now, India head coach Rahul Dravid has finally opened up on the issue and cleared the air on the controversy.

3 things you need to know

  • Ishan Kishan was not selected for IND vs AFG T20I series
  • Kishan made himself unavailable for selection
  • Rahul Dravid revealed the reason behind Ishan's non-selection 

Was Ishan Kishan dropped due to disciplinary issues? Dravid answers

Ahead of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I, Dravid was asked about Ishan and if he was indeed dropped from India's T20 squad to face Afghanistan due to disciplinary issues. The India head coach explained that the cricketer has made himself unavailable for selection and categorically denied the rumours about his discipline. Kishan had last played for India on November 28, 2023 against Australia in Guwahati and requested the management for leave citing mental fatigue. 

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli pulls out of IND vs AFG 1st T20I on eve of match, Rahul Dravid reveals reason

Advertisement

"Absolutely not. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan had requested for a break in South Africa which we agreed to, and supported that," said Dravid in his pre-match press meet ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan.

However, Kishan might just have felt a bit sidelined after playing just two ODIs and three T20Is between October last year and this January, while India played a total of 14 ODIs and eight T20Is in this period.

Advertisement

In ODIs, KL Rahul was preferred over him for the wicketkeeper-batsman's slot, while in T20Is the management opted to give Jitesh Sharma a go from the fourth T20I at home against the Aussies.

However, Dravid did not rule Kishan out of the India scheme of things.

Advertisement

"He has made himself unavailable for selection. I am sure when he is available (for selection), he will play domestic cricket (and comeback). So that was the case," said Dravid.

But as things stand now, the Jharkhand player will have to play out of his skin to return to India tent. India do not have any more T20Is in their calendar ahead of the World Cup in June, and Kishan's only chance to impress the bigwigs is the upcoming IPL 2024.

Advertisement

But herein too Kishan will have to contend with competition from Rahul as he has expressed his willingness to bat in the middle-order as wicketkeeper batter for Lucknow Supergiants.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News42 minutes ago

  2. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    Worldan hour ago

  3. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement