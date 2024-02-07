Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

'Rohit Sharma needs to understand that in Tests...': Karthik finds major flaw in Rohit's captaincy

England surprised the hosts with a significantly improved performance in the second innings of the series opener by exhibiting a glance of Bazball.

Vishal Tiwari
In an unexpected turn of events, England secured a remarkable victory over Rohit Sharma's Team India in the first Test of the five-match series on Sunday. Veteran Indian batter Dinesh Karthik expressed his view that the home team missed a crucial opportunity with the ball in the opening Test in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope and debutant Tom Hartley played pivotal roles in steering Ben Stokes' men to a thrilling win on Day 4 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

3 things you need to know

  • This is the first time India lost a Test match in Hyderabad
  • This is England's second Test match win in India since 2012
  • The second Test match will be played in Vizag from February 2 onwards

Dinesh Karthik's finds major flaw in Rohit Sharma's captaincy

England surprised the hosts with a significantly improved performance in the second innings of the series opener by exhibiting a glance of Bazball. After posting a modest total of 246 in the first innings, England bounced back in the Test match with an impressive second-innings score of 420. Ollie Pope's batting masterclass set the stage for England to establish a challenging 231-run target for India.

Debutant Tom Hartley, who initially picked up two wickets and conceded 131 runs in the first innings, redeemed himself with a match-winning seven-wicket haul in the second innings. In response, Rohit Sharma and his team were dismissed for 202 in the second innings, resulting in a 28-run loss. 

Reflecting on India's defeat in the first Test match, Dinesh Karthik conceded that the bowlers had a subpar outing in the second innings. The former India wicketkeeper-batter also highlighted a tactical error made by Rohit Sharma in the opening Test in Hyderabad.

"India definitely didn't bowl well. The one thing Rohit Sharma needs to do in the next Test is not accept whatever the bowler is setting in terms of field. A lot of the times, I've seen bowlers sometimes try to be more defensive than they need to be. He needs to push the bowlers to set slightly attacking fields, at least to the opponent bowlers and batters who have just walked in," Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“Rohit Sharma needs to understand that in Test cricket, just like his batting, he needs to attack and show intent with the ball as well. A No. 9 or No. 10 batter can't come on a turning pitch and take singles easily. He shouldn't be allowing that. That is the time to buck up, and that's an area they missed with the ball,” Karthik added.

