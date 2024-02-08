Advertisement

In a thrilling match, Newcastle and Manchester City clashed in a 2-3 outcome. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored for Newcastle, while Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and Oscar Bobb secured the win for Manchester City. With 27% possession against City's 73%, the game's intensity was reflected in 12 shots for Newcastle and 27 for City. Manchester City's lethal attack ultimately secured the victory at St James' Park.

3 things you need to know

Kevin de Bruyne provided an assist and scored a goal on his EPL return

Manchester City beat Newcastle United by 3-2

Manchester City is 2nd on the table

Pep Guardiola made a huge statement about De Bruyne’s return

Kevin De Bruyne's recovery from injury has been detailed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who has also provided a roadmap for getting him back to playing the whole ninety minutes.

In the previous season's UEFA Champions League final, De Bruyne suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for a considerable amount of time. Even though he returned at the beginning of the season, his development was halted by another injury in August. He was still on the bench even after being added back to the matchday roster on December 30.

Advertisement

De Bruyne has played two substitute appearances for a total of 54 minutes in his recent matches. Notably, on January 13, he made a Premier League appearance in the 69th minute against Newcastle United. He scored the equaliser and set up Oscar Bobb's winning goal, helping City to a 3-2 triumph.

Guardiola discussed De Bruyne's health and recuperation after the game, saying (as cited by Manchester Evening News):

Advertisement

"Kevin has a lot of experience. In my second season here he was all year injured, and has had muscular problems after that. “He managed perfectly after, but last season in the Champions League final he was out and after Burnley he was five months out so we want to take care of him in the right steps. We have to work harder and prepare harder than in the past because he has aged one more year. He's not 22 any more.” "The older you get, the more you have to take care of yourself. But hopefully he can handle it because he has done it in the past. The target is to play 90 minutes, 90, 90 in a row and I don’t know when it is going to happen but he's intelligent and hopefully he will manage it soon."

The return of Kevin De Bruyne is expected to provide Manchester City with a big boost. With 359 games played for the team, the midfielder has a stellar record of 96 goals and 154 assists. Manchester City have been winning six straight games in a variety of domestic and European tournaments, and they have now gone nine games without a loss. They are currently only two points behind Liverpool, the league leaders, in second place in the Premier League rankings after their incredible run. They will face Tottenham in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 27, 2024.