Advertisement

Michael Vaughan and controversial opinions are a match made in heaven. The former England captain is no stranger to controversies and making predictions that often turn out to be wrong (i.e. the 5-0 prediction for the India vs Australia series in 2021). Vaughan has again made another big prediction as named the cricketer who will turn out to be the next R Ashwin.

The cricketer is none other than England spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has played only two Test matches for his side in his short career. In the two matches in the IND vs ENG Test series, Bashir has picked up 12 wickets. Seeing his performance against India, Vaughan feels England have discovered a "world-class superstar" in young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has the skills to emulate the success of India's Ravichandran Ashwin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble's BIG prediction for IND star

‘He is the next Ravi Ashwin’: Michael Vaughan

Despite England's five-wicket loss in Ranchi, 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, impressed as he returned with a match haul of eight wickets. His magnificent performance included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ashwin, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the best off-spinners in the history of Test cricket.

Advertisement

The senior spinner recently became only the second Indian bowler to snare 500 wickets in the longest format and is set for his 100th Test in Dharamsala next week against England.

"One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we've unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That's what we're celebrating. Second Test match, eight wickets, he's the new Ravi Ashwin, and we've unearthed him.

Advertisement

"So, we’re celebrating a new superstar in English cricket," Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | WHATTT?? Even Vaughan is IRRITATED by Ben Stokes, says England are MOANING a bit too much in India

Advertisement

India vs England: Vaughan says ENG will win in Dharamsala

India handed England their first series defeat under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes after winning the fourth Test in Ranchi to take a 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

Advertisement

Vaughan backed England to win the dead rubber in Dharamsala.

"They will go with their best XI. It's going to be cold in Dharamsala and it will suit England. I expect England to win," Vaughan said.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)