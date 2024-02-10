Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

'He takes wickets on those docile pitches,'-Jasprit Bumrah impresses Dale Steyn in IND vs ENG series

Jasprit Bumrah's wicket-taking ability on docile pitches impresses Dale Steyn during the IND vs ENG series.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jasprit Bumrah & Dale Steyn
Jasprit Bumrah & Dale Steyn | Image:BCCI/ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
 India claimed victory over England by 106 runs in the second Test match of the series, bringing the overall score to 1-1. The match, held from 2nd to 5th February, saw India posting a commanding first innings score of 396, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar 209 leading the charge. Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance, securing 6 wickets for 45 runs, was crucial. England responded with 253 in their first innings. In the second innings, India reached 255, and England set a target of 399 by scoring 292. Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding contributions.  The Indian team will be seen in action during the 3rd Test that will take place in Rajkot from February 15, 2024.

Dale Steyn is overjoyed with Jasprit Bumrah's ability to take the 'pitch out of the equation' during the IND vs ENG match

Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated his abilities by taking nine wickets during the Vizag Test, gaining praise from cricket legends like as Dale Steyn. Steyn praised Bumrah's incredible ability to take wickets on pitches that provide minimal help to bowlers, calling him an exceptional talent.  Bumrah delivered an outstanding effort in the critical second Test against England. His six-wicket haul in the first innings, which featured the removal of crucial batsmen Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, was critical to India's supremacy. Bumrah's stats of 6/45 helped India win, while his three further wickets in the second innings confirmed his effect on the game.

Bumrah's ability to produce reverse swing and throw unplayable yorkers left the English batters stumped for solutions. His fierce yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope earned overwhelming praise from fans and experts alike. Bumrah was named Player of the Match in Vizag for his outstanding performance, catapulting him to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings. Steyn joined the chorus of plaudits for the Indian quick, describing him as a 'great bowler,' emphasising his success on wickets that provide minimal support to bowlers.

In an interview before the SA20 final, Steyn praised Bumrah's ability to take wickets on slow grounds, as well as his ability to produce match-winning yorkers—a feature that distinguishes him in international cricket. He said: 

"All round he’s a fantastic bowler. And it’s no surprise with his skiddy kind of action that he’s got that. He takes wickets on those docile pitches, so he’s fantastic. I don’t think there’s any Test bowlers right now who are able to run in and bowl essentially wicket-taking yorkers. To take wickets in Test matches, there are probably a handful of guys who could do that. Trent Boult was one of that, Mitchell Starc maybe. And obviously, Bumrah," 

“I remember saying ages back that a good yorker bowled in India or South Africa or Australia remains a good yorker because you take the surface out of it, doesn’t matter where you bowled it. You take the pitch away and I think that’s one thing that he’s done really well.”

Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

