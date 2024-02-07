Advertisement

India's cricket team will play a five-match Test series against England. The initial test is scheduled for January 25, 2024. With the series against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma, who recently rejoined the T20I squad, is hoping to guide his team to victory. India won 3-0, dominating the series against AFG.

Sunil Gavaskar made a huge statement about Rohit Sharma

Famous Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar stressed to Captain Rohit Sharma the need to bowl strategically in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Gavaskar pointed out that in order to successfully counter the English side, Sharma will need to use cunning strategies with the bowlers.

India's series against England, which begins on January 25, is much anticipated as it will be their first Test match since a 2-2 tie in the five-match series in 2021–2022. The series' first game is due to take place on January 25 in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, setting the stage for an exciting battle between the two clubs.

Sunil Gavaskar underlined the strategic difficulty facing Captain Rohit Sharma in an interview with Star Sports, stressing the necessity for astute bowler usage given the predicted low turn in Hyderabad. For the Test series against England, Rohit will have a spin-quartet with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin at his disposal. Sharma has a wide range of alternatives when it comes to selecting a bowling strategy to be both smart and successful when facing the English squad in the next series. Sunil Gavaskar said:

“As captain, Rohit Sharma will need to use his bowlers cleverly. Usually in Hyderabad, there is not enough turn on offer, so if England bats first and make a successful start till lunch, there we’ve to see how he uses his bowlers to judge him,”

Sunil Gavaskar kept praising Rohit Sharma, stressing the excellence of his performance in the most recent Test series in India against England. Gavaskar made special notice of Rohit's outstanding performance in the first innings of the second Test of the 2021/22 series at Chennai, when he amassed 161 runs. This noteworthy performance was important in enabling the hosts to win by 317 runs. Gavaskar's praise highlights Rohit's influence and effectiveness, particularly in big games against formidable opponents like England. He added:

"Rohit Sharma scored a tremendous century against England in the Chennai Test during the previous home series. He showed how to bat in a spin-friendly pitch. If he bats similarly then Team India will get a good start. It also eases the work for No. 3 and 4 batters,”

India's Test Squad For England series

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) and Avesh Khan.