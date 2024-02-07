Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

‘He was absolute gold dust’-Ex-cricketer on Jasprit Bumrah’s performance on Day 3 of IND vs ENG

Ex-cricketer lauds Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional Day 3 performance, describing him as "absolute gold dust" in the IND vs ENG 1st Test.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing England Opener Ben Duckett | Image:X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
 Day 3 of the first Test match between England and India saw an impressive batting display by England, with Ollie Pope's unbeaten 148 guiding them to 316/6, leading India by 126 runs. Despite India's effective bowling, the day belonged to England. The match is set for an exciting continuation on Day 4 in Hyderabad.  

3 things you need to know 

  • England leads the match by 126 runs 
  • Ollie Pope has made 148 runs so far and was unbeaten at Day 3 stumps 
  • England were 316/6 on Day 3 Stumps 

Aakash Chopra lauds Jasprit Bumrah’s performance on Day 3

India's fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has received high praise from Aakash Chopra, who called for his performance on Day 3 of the first Test match against England. Bumrah demonstrated his abilities by taking two significant wickets during the day's play at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Bumrah's performance was crucial as England finished Day 3 with a 126-run advantage over India, finishing the day with stats of 2 wickets for 29 runs in 12 overs.

After eliminating India for 436 runs in the opening session, England showed off their batting power by registering 316 for 6. With a stunning century and 148 runs without defeat, vice captain Ollie Pope captured the show.

The second session's outstanding performance by Jasprit Bumrah was emphasised by Chopra in his analysis on his YouTube channel, where he was referred to as "absolute gold dust." Earlier in the session, Bumrah showed off his ability by trapping Joe Root leg before the wicket and then removing Ben Duckett with an exquisite in-swinging delivery that broke the top of his off-stump. Aakash Chopra said: 


“If India had not won the second session, this match would have been placed differently. We are talking about spin but Jasprit Bumrah came. He showed his class. He was absolutely brilliant. He was absolute gold dust,” 

“He picked up two wickets. Ben Duckett was ultimately bowled with an incoming ball. He would have got him lbw had the DRS been used earlier. Joe Root's wicket - the setup was extremely good. He kept taking the ball away and then brought the ball in and hit his pads,” 

Chopra went on to expound on Bumrah's plan, highlighting how he effectively set up Joe Root by bowling a sequence of deliveries that drifted away before startling him with an in-swinger. This tactical manoeuvre finally resulted in Root's dismissal. Notably, Root's wicket was Bumrah's 140th in Test cricket, a major milestone attained throughout his 32 outings for India.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

