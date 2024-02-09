Advertisement

Team India failed to capitalize after the batters let the team down. The hitters, especially Shubman Gill, were under fire for the performance slump. The Men in Blue lost the opening Test Match against England after they had failed to meet expectations as they wasn't able to produce numbers on the scoreboard. Be it the South Africa Series or the first Test match between India and England, the downfall was on peak, but they finally found their pace in the second Test match. Gill got his redemption when he entered the Vizag pitch and put up a showcase for the fans. His comeback performance attracted praise, and AB de Villiers also could not stop praising the young cricketer.

Ab de Villiers applauds Shubman Gill's intent at IND vs ENG Vizag test

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers applauds Shubman Gill's innings at the Vizag pitch. While speaking about it on one of his videos, the Proteas veteran deemed it as a game-changing innings for the batter.

"He (Gill) came to Vizag and just showed the incredible character that the young man has got. What an incredible player. I don't know if he has worked on his technique at all or if has anything changed, but it just shows you the talent he has got. In the second innings of a big Test match, that was a telling hundred, and let me tell you, that was the difference between the two sides," De Villiers said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were the batters who elevated Team India's score to new heights as they were able to reach 209 and 104 runs in different innings. It allowed them to put up a giant target, and the bowlers took care of the rest as they successfully limited the English batters and did not let them reach the target.

The Indian Cricket Team and the English squad are now enjoying a gap period and will eventually head to Rajkot for the third test match between both teams at the SCA Stadium.