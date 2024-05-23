Advertisement

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been named the ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the USA and West Indies this June. In the lead-up to this major event, the former India all-rounder shared his insights on various topics, including the selection of players for the Indian squad.

Yuvraj Singh picks India's X-factor

Yuvraj Singh expressed strong confidence in Hardik Pandya as India’s key player in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Yuvraj, known for his insightful cricketing acumen, emphasized the selectors' balanced approach in choosing the squad, which considered both international performance and IPL form.

“Well, the good thing is that the selection has been made. Selectors see how players have performed at international cricket and then they look at IPL form. Just not the IPL form,” Yuvraj remarked.

Highlighting Hardik Pandya's importance, he added, “Because if you look at the IPL form, Hardik's not done well. Looking at his background for India, what he's done for India, it is important that he's in the squad. I think his bowling is going to be important, and his fitness is going to be important. And I think he might do something really special in this World Cup.”

Regarding the batting lineup, Yuvraj Singh advocated for Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open, followed by Virat Kohli at his customary No. 3 position. “I think Rohit and Yashasvi should definitely open,” he stated. “Virat has been batting at No. 3 and that's his position. And then you get Surya (Yadav) at four, and then you got a couple of big options.”

Yuvraj Singh also underscored the value of left-hand, and right-hand combinations in the batting order to challenge bowlers. He praised Shivam Dube for securing his place in the squad, citing his consistency and impactful performances in the IPL. “With Shivam Dube, the last T20 series he played for India, he did well. He’s been very consistent in the IPL as well. I really think he can make a huge difference in the middle order or the lower middle order.”