The IPl 2024 season has already entered the playoff zone and we have one team officially qualifuing for the Final. The Kolkata Knight Riders put up an immaculate effoet and halted the Sunrisers Hyderabad's momentum to chase down the given target and reserve one of the seats for the ultimate clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. All eyes will be locked in the RR vs RCB clash today at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rajasthan has had the taste of success in the first-ever IPL season, while RCB is yet to clinch success despite reaching the finals multiple times. They pushed through a horrendous start and are noe in the playoffs mix. But concerning statistics of one of their top players cloud their chances on reaching the finals.

Virat Kohli Statistics: Dive into the star-batter's IPL playoff numbers that may have the RCB faithful worried

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the chance to end their title-less run this season as they are currently in the eliminator spot, and they will be up against the Rajasthan Royals. A dominant force, under Sanju Samson's leadership, has been in the top four spot throughout the season. Bengaluru had to power through, but they may have some significant challenges in their path to glory. One of the franchise's top stars, Virat Kohli, has some unsatisfactory statistics whenever he competes in the IPL playoff matches.

Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 100s 0s Highest Score 4s 6s 14 14 308 25.66 120.31 02 00 01 70* 22 10

India's Virat Kohli reacts during the IPL 2024 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: BCCI



Throughout the playoff games that he has played, star-India batter Virat Kohli has amassed a surprisingly low average of 25.66 and has a strike rate of 120.31 in 14 matches. He has scored 308 runs, with his best score being 70*. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won just five matches out of 14 and have lost all the three IPL Finals they have played. In the IPL 2011 Final, the star-India batter scored his best 70* off 44 balls against CSK, and in the 2016 Final, he scored 54 off 35 against SRH. RCB ended up losing both matches.

The Finals have never been a glorious affair for the RCB fans as their wait for a title run continues. But the team has to go through two obstacles, one being RR ,ad the other being SRH. The Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the first qualifier match to the Kolkata Knight Riders, who are not in the final. Bengaluru has two obstacles, but will the Virat Kohli statistic scare hamper their momentum? It is subject to witness.