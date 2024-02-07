Advertisement

The Indian Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to make his return to competitive cricket. The star-India batter has been taking up training and is under constant monitoring by the NCA after he came off a horrific car accident. Pant has been heavily speculated to return in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. Amidst the buzz, a new update has emerged on the keeper-batter's status for the IPL 2024 season.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant is a keeper-batter for Team India

Pant has been off action for over a year

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is a part of the Delhi Capitals

Also Read: Rohit Sharma makes history in T20I cricket, becomes the sole batter to attain an exceptional feat

Advertisement

Big update emerges on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 status

Rishabh Pant's return to cricket has been one of the biggest rumbles in recent history. Since the accident, Pant has been taking up routine practice, and he is being monitored at the NCA. Amid the buzz, GMR Sports CEO PKSV Sagar broke his silence on the star player's potential comeback to cricket amid the continuous rumours that he would play again for his Delhi Capitals team in the 2024 Indian Premier League. As per ANI, CEO Sagar said:

Advertisement

"We are hoping for the best we can expect that he will play this season. He is the biggest player..... If he plays then it will be good for us. Our coaches and Physio are doing work on him and the best part is this he is recovering very well. We hope by March he will fit and play for us."

Rishabh Pant with the Indian Cricket Team at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: PTI





Advertisement

Also Read: Rinku Singh to receive Test call-up? Star-hitter included in India-A test squad ahead of ENG series

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant's attendance at a DC camp in Kolkata in November gave rise to the first hints of his impending return to the IPL, which was attended by senior team support personnel like Sourav Ganguly and coach Ricky Ponting, among others. At the IPL Auction in Dubai, Pant was also present at the Delhi Capitals' auction table.

Advertisement

However, a constructive answer on his return remains unavailable, and it is yet to be seen whether he will return or not.