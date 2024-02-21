Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have announced the ecstatic announcement of their new addition to the family. The prominent couple recently resorted to social media to announce the birth of their second child, a boy, on February 15th, 2024. The former Team India captain married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who welcomed their first child, Vamika, in 2021. Cricket fans are overjoyed after the Kohli family made the news public, and they have received felicitations from the world.

Fans react to the announcement of Akaay Kohli

Following his recent sighting in London, former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli sparked rumours that he and his wife, Anushka Sharma, may have given birth to their second child there. Although the birthplace has not been formally revealed by the couple, previous speculations suggested that Anushka could have given birth in a hospital in London.

As soon as a fan page posted a photo of Kohli strolling around London's streets, fans went crazy. Kohli's casual outfit, which included a track suit, a cap, and a winter jacket, led many to speculate that he could be on his way to join Anushka and their baby boy. On February 20, the couple shared on social media the happy news of their newborn son, Akaay's arrival. Both Kohli and Sharma conveyed their deep joy and affection for their newest addition to the family.

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricket player Virat Kohli exchanged vows at a dream wedding in December 2017. Their happy and loving family circle was completed in 2021 with the arrival of their daughter Vamika and their son Akaay, who arrived three years later.