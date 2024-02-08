English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Here comes the Big Show: Azam Khan's WWE entrance music during PAK vs NZ match goes viral- WATCH

During the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Pak wicket-keeper batsman made a WWE styled entry. Watch what transpired during the NZ vs PAK match.

Prateek Arya
Azam Khan enters to Big Show's theme song
Azam Khan enters to Big Show's theme song | Image:X.com/WWE
New Zealand and Pakistan went head-to-head again on Wednesday, in the bilateral series' third T20I. The hosts were already 2-0 up in the series and came into the game with the objective of beating Pakistan again to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match affair. And indeed the Kiwis were successful in their grind.

3 things you need to know

  • New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I took place on Wednesday, January 17, 2024
  • New Zealand won the match by 45 runs
  • Finn Allen scored a scintillating century in the match

New Zealand take an invincible 3-0 lead in the series

Batting first, courtesy of a brilliant century knock by Finn Allen (137 off 62), New Zealand put on a monumental 224 runs on the board. Chasing 225, a lot depended on the start that Pakistan would get. The openers Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan could only build a 23-run stand before Ayub's eventual departure. The veterans Rizwan and Babar tried to get some quick runs but the partnership could not last long. Captain Babar Azam was left alone to deal with the situation, consequently, he all fell as the wickets were tumbling on the other end. Pakistan could only manage 179 runs in 20 overs, losing the match by 45 runs and going 3-0 down in the series.

Azam Khan enters on former WWE Superstar Big Show's theme

While it was a dreadful show for the Pakistani fans, however, an on-field episode brought cheers from the ground and became a huge talking point on social media. The dismissal of Fakhar Zaman brought wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan to the crease and he was welcomed by the in-stadia DJ in style. Seemingly referring to Azam Khan's big size, the person in charge of the stadium music, played the famous theme of former WWE Superstar Big Show. Watch Azam Khan's entry to the ground as "Crank it up" plays in the background.

Though he entered as Big Show, Azam Khan could not inflict any KO punch or a Chokeslam like the WWE Superstar. He held out after scoring just 10 runs. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

