New Zealand and Pakistan went head-to-head again on Wednesday, in the bilateral series' third T20I. The hosts were already 2-0 up in the series and came into the game with the objective of beating Pakistan again to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match affair. And indeed the Kiwis were successful in their grind.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I took place on Wednesday, January 17, 2024

New Zealand won the match by 45 runs

Finn Allen scored a scintillating century in the match

New Zealand take an invincible 3-0 lead in the series

Batting first, courtesy of a brilliant century knock by Finn Allen (137 off 62), New Zealand put on a monumental 224 runs on the board. Chasing 225, a lot depended on the start that Pakistan would get. The openers Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan could only build a 23-run stand before Ayub's eventual departure. The veterans Rizwan and Babar tried to get some quick runs but the partnership could not last long. Captain Babar Azam was left alone to deal with the situation, consequently, he all fell as the wickets were tumbling on the other end. Pakistan could only manage 179 runs in 20 overs, losing the match by 45 runs and going 3-0 down in the series.

Azam Khan enters on former WWE Superstar Big Show's theme

While it was a dreadful show for the Pakistani fans, however, an on-field episode brought cheers from the ground and became a huge talking point on social media. The dismissal of Fakhar Zaman brought wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan to the crease and he was welcomed by the in-stadia DJ in style. Seemingly referring to Azam Khan's big size, the person in charge of the stadium music, played the famous theme of former WWE Superstar Big Show. Watch Azam Khan's entry to the ground as "Crank it up" plays in the background.

Hahahaha previously crowd used to wear ghost attire to tease Haris sohail. Now they are putting up Big Show music on Azam Khan's entrance.

Kiwis are not that nicee 🤣🤣🤣#PAKvsNZ #AzamKhan pic.twitter.com/ANOAStGpGW — Zeeshan Khalid (@izeekayy) January 17, 2024

Though he entered as Big Show, Azam Khan could not inflict any KO punch or a Chokeslam like the WWE Superstar. He held out after scoring just 10 runs.