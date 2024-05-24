Advertisement

For a sports personality who has been at its peak, there comes a time when he has to give the game up. Retirement is something which is a fearful thing for the athlete and the fans as they do not want to see their favourite athlete step down, but the thing is imminent. Fans will be dreaded when a top-tier superstar in India retires, and one of the biggest examples is Virat Kohli. The superstar batter has been in solid form lately, and his performance with RCB is a sheer example of his determination and grit. However, it looks like former English cricketer Michael Vaughan believes that Kohli could shock the world with a startling revelation.

Michael Vaughan believes Virat Kohli may soon shock the sports fandom

Virat Kohli's fitness has been one of the finest examples in the country. The star-batter is 38, but his determination to fitness and health has allowed him to last despite the cricketer's average retirement age being around 35-40 years. Virat may have some more years left in his arsenal. But former English cricketer Michael Vaughan believes that Kohli may not rule out a premature retirement, given that he is a father of two kids and wants to have some father-kid time with his children.

"A brilliant season. You talk about retirement with Virat Kohli, I look at this in a way that he can play for long. He is that fit. Unless his mind goes and he's obviously got a young family now. In two-three years' time, everything changes, and he just wants to spend quiet time; I completely get that.

"During his time away from the India vs England Test series, I believe he went to London and led a normal life. I've read a few of his comments and quotes, and he just absolutely adored that normal life. I think that may take Virat away from cricket like he just wants to go and have a quiet time for a while," Vaughan said during an appearance on Cricbuzz.

With the IPL campaign being in the rearview mirror, Virat Kohli will prepare himself for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as he will compete under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Team India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New Jersey.