A lot of confusion and debate looms over Team India as they embark on their journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The Board of Control for Cricket in India have begun accepting applications for the next Tean coach as it is known that Rahul Dravid will not be willing to continue. Amid a lot of chatter, several names have been surfacing who would take over the position and be the mentor for the Men in Blue. Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has offered his verdict, and he selects the one ideal candidate that can become the team coach and elevate them to the top level.

Graeme Swann believes a former World Cup winner will be ideal for the Team India coaching role

Amid the chatter on who will be the next head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has offered his take that former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir could be the ideal replacement for Rahul Gandhi as the head coach for the Indian Cricket Team. Swann believes that Gambhir has emerged as a great leader, and under his mentorship, the Kolkata Knight Riders have elevated themselves ever since he returned there.

"GG has done a great job, and if he is the head coach he will be brilliant. He was a great leader, a great captain, and a great batsman, and a lot of people look up to him, and that has been shown in the way KKR responded to his mentorship," Swann said as per ANI.

Gautam Gambhir emerged in the mentorship role with the Lucknow Super Giants, where the franchise rose to two playoffs since the team's incorporation. He then joined the Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise with whom he won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. The 2024 was one of the team's most successful outings as they remained in the top four spot in the points table, and they ended up being the number one team when the league stage matches ended.

KKR also sealed their entry into the playoffs after they extinguished a red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad by dismantling their batting. They will now face the winner of the 2nd qualifier in the summit clash at Chennai.