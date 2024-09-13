sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:43 IST, September 13th 2024

Historic Afghanistan-New Zealand Test abandoned without a ball being bowled in Greater Noida

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled owing to incessant rain, making it only the eighth instance of a match being abandoned in such a manner in the history of five-day games.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AFG vs NZ Test
AFG vs NZ Test | Image: PTI
