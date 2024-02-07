Advertisement

India vs England 2nd Test set about on February 2, 2024. Team India has the task in their hands of getting even with England. England won the 1st Test by 28 runs and thus carried a 1-0 lead to Visakhapatnam. Ahead of the start of the Test, some of the players from the Indian middle order were under the scanner due to their flop show in Hyderabad, and among them, one batter became the subject of Kevin Pietersen's fury, as he failed in the 1st innings of second Test as well.

3 things you need to know

India lost the 1st Test by 28 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal has set the tone in the 2nd Test with a blistering century

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to capitalise on the start again

Kevin Pietersen lambasts on Shreyas Iyer

Following a forgetful outing in Hyderabad in the 1st Test, Shreyas Iyer has once again squandered the opportunity to play a scintillating knock for India. The right-hander came in after the dismissal of Shubman Gill (whose abysmal run in Tests has also been prolonged) and could not take his score past the 27 runs mark. Iyer got out while trying to cut a ball that kept low. Consequently, Top Hartley's delivery got the faintest of edge from Iyer's bat through to the keeper, Ben Foakes.

Kevin Pietersen, who witnessed the dismissal from the commentary box, expressed his censure for Shreyas Iyer. According to KP, Iyer would be disappointed for throwing it away and bluntly said that the batsman did not impress him.

"I need to be more convinced about Shreyas Iyer's hunger and desire to score. It was a stop-start innings and I think he is going to be very disappointed at the way it ended," Kevin Pietersen said on Jio Cinema.

"From Shreyas' point of view, there's as much pressure on him as there is on Gill. He has the ability to play good shots, but the soft dismissals are horrible. In this format of cricket, you have to be hungry, you have to have desire, you have got to really grab the game by the scruff of its neck, that I am not letting go here. But I am afraid that with Shreyas, its a bit to sloppy," Pietersen further added.

"When Kohli comes back and all the seniors come back (KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja) these guys will look back and go 'Why did I not score a hundred, I had a chance to get a hundred.' Iyer did not impress me at all," concluded Pietersen.

Yashasvi Jaiswal show

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his blistering form in the 2nd Test as well. The left-hander was the standout from India's batting in 1st Test too, and yet again he took the onslaught to the England bowlers. Jaiswal played his shots from the outset, and at the 94-run mark, he hit a ferocious maximum to complete his century. As per the latest update, Jaiswal is unbeaten at 177. India are 329/5 after 90 overs.