Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 18:55 IST

'HORRIBLE. He did not impress me': Kevin Pietersen comes down hard on Indian player's attitude

Kevin Pietersen gives a blunt take on an Indian batter, who failed to capitalise on the start in the second India vs England Test. Know what he said.

Prateek Arya
Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen | Image:Sky Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India vs England 2nd Test set about on February 2, 2024. Team India has the task in their hands of getting even with England. England won the 1st Test by 28 runs and thus carried a 1-0 lead to Visakhapatnam. Ahead of the start of the Test, some of the players from the Indian middle order were under the scanner due to their flop show in Hyderabad, and among them, one batter became the subject of Kevin Pietersen's fury, as he failed in the 1st innings of second Test as well.

3 things you need to know

  • India lost the 1st Test by 28 runs
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has set the tone in the 2nd Test with a blistering century
  • Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to capitalise on the start again

Also Read | Don't miss Sachin Tendulkar's golden reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen lambasts on Shreyas Iyer

Following a forgetful outing in Hyderabad in the 1st Test, Shreyas Iyer has once again squandered the opportunity to play a scintillating knock for India. The right-hander came in after the dismissal of Shubman Gill (whose abysmal run in Tests has also been prolonged) and could not take his score past the 27 runs mark. Iyer got out while trying to cut a ball that kept low. Consequently, Top Hartley's delivery got the faintest of edge from Iyer's bat through to the keeper, Ben Foakes.

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen, who witnessed the dismissal from the commentary box, expressed his censure for Shreyas Iyer. According to KP, Iyer would be disappointed for throwing it away and bluntly said that the batsman did not impress him.

"I need to be more convinced about Shreyas Iyer's hunger and desire to score. It was a stop-start innings and I think he is going to be very disappointed at the way it ended," Kevin Pietersen said on Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

"From Shreyas' point of view, there's as much pressure on him as there is on Gill. He has the ability to play good shots, but the soft dismissals are horrible. In this format of cricket, you have to be hungry, you have to have desire, you have got to really grab the game by the scruff of its neck, that I am not letting go here. But I am afraid that with Shreyas, its a bit to sloppy," Pietersen further added.

"When Kohli comes back and all the seniors come back (KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja) these guys will look back and go 'Why did I not score a hundred, I had a chance to get a hundred.' Iyer did not impress me at all," concluded Pietersen.

Advertisement

Also Read | NEXT Sehwag? Jaiswal's ridiculously nonchalant style has everyone hooked

Yashasvi Jaiswal show

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his blistering form in the 2nd Test as well. The left-hander was the standout from India's batting in 1st Test too, and yet again he took the onslaught to the England bowlers. Jaiswal played his shots from the outset, and at the 94-run mark, he hit a ferocious maximum to complete his century. As per the latest update, Jaiswal is unbeaten at 177. India are 329/5 after 90 overs.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago

  3. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement