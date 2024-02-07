Advertisement

A Test match without any controversy does not feel like a red-ball matchup. A big blunder occurred in the ongoing India vs England match in Vizag. R Ashwin, who was on the verge of making history, was seemingly robbed of his big moment during the play after a decision was overturned in the opposing team's favour. The Men in Blue weren't happy about it, and neither was the veteran spinner

Team India lost the opening Test match against England in Hyderabad

The second Test match took place in Visakhapatnam

India won the second match against England by 106 runs

Was R Ashwin robbed? Major DRS controversy erupts in Vizag

During Day 4 of the India vs England match in Visakhapatnam, R Ashwin bowled a spell, and Tom Hartley attempted a reverse sweep shot. Rohit Sharma made the catch and went running through the keeper. As the team appealed, the umpire's finger went up, and the stadium erupted in joy. Ashwin secured 500 wickets in test cricket. But Hartley takes a review, and it looks like they may have come off the arm. The ball went straight into the forearm, and the on-field umpire had to overturn his initial call. The confusing aspect was that while Hartley was given out on the field, the DRS showed that he was not out.

Tom Hartley survived the close call, and Ashwin could not reach his historic landmark. Team India players also went towards the on-field umpire.

Eventually, it all fell in Team India's favour as Jasprit Bumrah nicked off Hartley's wicket. However, Ashwin remained elusive in reaching the historic 500-Test wicket feat. India defeated England by 106 runs to level the series to 1-1. The next match will take place in Rajkot, Gujarat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.