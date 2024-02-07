Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Huge controversy erupts as 'umpire's call' denies Ashwin 500th Test wicket despite umpire giving out

Major controversy erupted in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test Match as R Ashwin could not reach his 500th Test wicket record dur top a disputed umpire's call.

Pavitra Shome
R Ashwin
R Ashwin | Image: JioCiname (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A Test match without any controversy does not feel like a red-ball matchup. A big blunder occurred in the ongoing India vs England match in Vizag. R Ashwin, who was on the verge of making history, was seemingly robbed of his big moment during the play after a decision was overturned in the opposing team's favour. The Men in Blue weren't happy about it, and neither was the veteran spinner 

3 Things you need to know

  • Team India lost the opening Test match against England in Hyderabad
  • The second Test match took place in Visakhapatnam
  • India won the second match against England by 106 runs

Also Read: India vs England: Ben Stokes takes Indian fielders very lightly, Shreyas Iyer makes him pay big time

Was R Ashwin robbed? Major DRS controversy erupts in Vizag 

During Day 4 of the India vs England match in Visakhapatnam, R Ashwin bowled a spell, and Tom Hartley attempted a reverse sweep shot. Rohit Sharma made the catch and went running through the keeper. As the team appealed, the umpire's finger went up, and the stadium erupted in joy. Ashwin secured 500 wickets in test cricket. But Hartley takes a review, and it looks like they may have come off the arm. The ball went straight into the forearm, and the on-field umpire had to overturn his initial call. The confusing aspect was that while Hartley was given out on the field, the DRS showed that he was not out.

Tom Hartley survived the close call, and Ashwin could not reach his historic landmark. Team India players also went towards the on-field umpire.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Why is Shubman Gill missing from the field in Day 4 at Vizag? BCCI issues fresh update

Eventually, it all fell in Team India's favour as Jasprit Bumrah nicked off Hartley's wicket. However, Ashwin remained elusive in reaching the historic 500-Test wicket feat. India defeated England by 106 runs to level the series to 1-1. The next match will take place in Rajkot, Gujarat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

