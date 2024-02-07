English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Huge setback for England before the start of India series; Star batter withdraws from the tour

Ahead of the start of the much-anticipated India vs England Test series, a star batter from the England side has withdrawn from the tour.

Prateek Arya
Joe Root and Harry Brook
Joe Root and Harry Brook | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the much-anticipated India tour, England have suffered a huge setback. The right-handed batsman Harry Brook has opted out of the entire 5-match affair. The 24-year-old has to return home immediately owing to some personal reasons. India vs England 1st Test is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2024.

3 things you need to know

  • England batter Harry Brook bows out of India vs England Test series
  • The series includes a total of 5 matches
  • The first Test will begin on January 25, 2024

Also Read | 'I think he’ll establish himself in team'-Gavaskar on a young IND batter

Advertisement

Harry Brook withdraws from India tour

The rising batting sensation of England, Harry Brook, will miss out on the upcoming India vs England 5-match Test series. Brook was a part of the England camp in UAE, where the Ben Stokes-led side practiced to get hold of the sub-continent conditions. However, he won't be participating in the series and has to fly back home due to personal reasons.

Advertisement

"Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India. The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space," read the statement.

England team is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 21, 2024, whereas Team India has touched down the destination on Saturday, January 20. Hyderabad will host the first Test.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tristan Stubbs smashes it out of the park- WATCH

ECB to bring a replacement

Harry Brook's absence from the squad is a major blow for England, as the player has had a key presence in the "Bazball" regime. Since making his debut in September 2022, Harry Brook has featured in 12 Tests and has amassed 1181 runs, the most by any English batsman during the period. Thus, the damage is not usual. Nevertheless, a replacement would be called up.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Showcases how Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

    Info11 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra tops list of cyberfraud losses in 2023

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  4. Terrorists Open Fire on Two Civilians Leaving One Dead in Srinagar

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Virat Kohli update: BIG news coming in on star player's availability

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement