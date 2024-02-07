Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the much-anticipated India tour, England have suffered a huge setback. The right-handed batsman Harry Brook has opted out of the entire 5-match affair. The 24-year-old has to return home immediately owing to some personal reasons. India vs England 1st Test is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2024.

Harry Brook withdraws from India tour

The rising batting sensation of England, Harry Brook, will miss out on the upcoming India vs England 5-match Test series. Brook was a part of the England camp in UAE, where the Ben Stokes-led side practiced to get hold of the sub-continent conditions. However, he won't be participating in the series and has to fly back home due to personal reasons.

"Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India. The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space," read the statement.

England team is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 21, 2024, whereas Team India has touched down the destination on Saturday, January 20. Hyderabad will host the first Test.

ECB to bring a replacement

Harry Brook's absence from the squad is a major blow for England, as the player has had a key presence in the "Bazball" regime. Since making his debut in September 2022, Harry Brook has featured in 12 Tests and has amassed 1181 runs, the most by any English batsman during the period. Thus, the damage is not usual. Nevertheless, a replacement would be called up.