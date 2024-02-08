Advertisement

Novak Djokovic, who recently saw a return of his serve from Steve Smith at the Rod Laver Arena, made it known that Smith is not the only cricketer he has had cordial relations with. In what could be defined as a huge revelation, the 24-time Grand Slam winner has divulged that he is intermittently in contact with India stalwart Virat Kohli. Djokovic states he admires Kohli.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic says he and Virat Kohli have been in contact over texts

Djokovic recently played Tennis and Cricket with Steve Smith

Djokovic is currently playing Australian Open 2024

Also Read | India eye series win over Afghanistan as fringe players look to impress

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic showers respect on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic are two of the talismans of their respective sports, and what can be gauged as a typical example of class recognising class, The Djoker has showcased his respect for King Kohli. Ahead of his Sunday's Australian Open 2024 clash against Dino Prizmic, Djoker has revealed that he and Kohli have been in contact with each other through texts. Novak also mentioned that while he has never met Kohli, he admires him for what he does and calls it a privilege to talk and listen to him.

Advertisement

"Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years, we haven't got an opportunity to meet each other but I admire him a lot - it's honour & privilege to speak & listen to him". [Sony Sports].

Also Read | Mickey Arthur on India vs Pakistan match in ODI World Cup

Advertisement

Different sports but similar career trajectory

Both Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic have attained greatness in their respective genes. Comparing both careers, an eerie similarity draws out. Aside from following a dedicated fitness schedule, both have been consistent throughout their careers. While Djokovic (24) is the man with the most single Grand Slam titles, Virat Kohli has achieved the feat of most centuries (50) in ODI cricket.