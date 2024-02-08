Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

'I admire him a lot': Class recognises class! Novak Djokovic showers admiration on Virat Kohli

Novak Djokovic has revealed that he and Virat Kohli have been in constant touch over the years. Djokovic states that he admires "Kohli a lot."

Prateek Arya
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Novak Djokovic, who recently saw a return of his serve from Steve Smith at the Rod Laver Arena, made it known that Smith is not the only cricketer he has had cordial relations with. In what could be defined as a huge revelation, the 24-time Grand Slam winner has divulged that he is intermittently in contact with India stalwart Virat Kohli. Djokovic states he admires Kohli.

3 things you need to know

  • Novak Djokovic says he and Virat Kohli have been in contact over texts
  • Djokovic recently played Tennis and Cricket with Steve Smith
  • Djokovic is currently playing Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic showers respect on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic are two of the talismans of their respective sports, and what can be gauged as a typical example of class recognising class, The Djoker has showcased his respect for King Kohli. Ahead of his Sunday's Australian Open 2024 clash against Dino Prizmic, Djoker has revealed that he and Kohli have been in contact with each other through texts. Novak also mentioned that while he has never met Kohli, he admires him for what he does and calls it a privilege to talk and listen to him.

"Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years, we haven't got an opportunity to meet each other but I admire him a lot - it's honour & privilege to speak & listen to him". [Sony Sports].

Different sports but similar career trajectory

Both Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic have attained greatness in their respective genes. Comparing both careers, an eerie similarity draws out. Aside from following a dedicated fitness schedule, both have been consistent throughout their careers. While Djokovic (24) is the man with the most single Grand Slam titles, Virat Kohli has achieved the feat of most centuries (50) in ODI cricket.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

