Buoyed by his incredible showcase in the domestic circuit, Riyan Parag is brimming with confidence and sees himself donning the Indian outfit soon. Parag has scored centuries in back-to-back matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, emerging as a standout player for Assam. The player hopes to keep improving and vies to become a potential prospect.

3 things you need to know

Riyan Parag plays in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals

Parag represents Assam in the Ranji Trophy

He scored a century against Kerala and Chhattisgarh

Riyan Parag on his celebration and challenges he is facing

It was the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Riyan Parag first made reverberations. Parag finished the match and celebrated the victory by shaking a leg in the middle. His act did not land well with the then-opposition skipper David Warner and since then the unique dance moves have become his staple celebratory move. Parag was asked to express his thoughts on the same, to which he said the following.

“People are having fun decoding that, putting up different explanations (of his celebration). I’m not going to take that from them,” said Parag from Guwahati.

Parag made it known that he wants to enjoy his game and does not want to engage with any other thought.

“My vision is pretty clear. I want to enjoy every game I play and that’s what I am doing. I’m not thinking about the squads or tours, not thinking about the selections or even for that matter who is doing what in the Ranji Trophy,” he said.

Parag also highlighted the challenges an Assam cricketer faces

“When you come from a state like Assam that people don’t associate with cricket, you always have to do double of someone playing from a bigger state,” he said. “And it’s a fact. There’s no cribbing about it. There’s no complaining about it. If someone scores three hundreds, you have to score five hundreds. It’s as simple as that.”

“I have made it clear to the boys that the way Assam played cricket five or ten years back isn’t the way you guys are going to play when I’m captaining the team. As far as my job is concerned, it’s to score and win matches for the team.”

The Rajasthan Royals batter further expressed satisfaction with his trajectory.

“For me to do what I have been doing is a big moral victory,” he said. “It’s a new thing, you don’t expect these performances from a kid coming from Assam because it hasn’t happened before. I’m not being arrogant about it. But I have worked so hard that it gives me a sense of satisfaction.”

'I’m going to play for the country sooner or later': Riyan Parag

Parag states that his ultimate aim is play for the India, and he will achieve this goal sooner or later.

“I’m going to play for the country sooner or later, that belief is always there. No one can take that away from me. I’m fixated on that,” he said. “But I don’t have any particular target that I have to get this many runs in Ranji or in the IPL.”

“I’m not even watching cricket games on TV. I have been talking to my dad, Zubin Bharucha (Rajasthan Royals’ director of performance), discussing a lot of cricket and analysing my game, how I can improve every day. It takes a lot of time so I don’t have time to watch anything else.”

To conclude, he reiterated what he is focusing on right now, and says he is willing to fight for a spot in the Indian squad.

“I have, actually. Maybe I don’t have enough runs, so fine, I will get more runs. You can only control so many things. Syed Mushtaq Ali (Trophy) was in my control. I could have won us that. Now, it’s the Ranji Trophy. There is always room for improvement. If I get selected, very good. If I don’t, I have got to do that again. There’s only a certain period of time till I can’t get picked. That’s my focus right now.”