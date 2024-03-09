Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his 100th Test by doing what he does best i.e., picking wickets. The off-spinner snared away with a total of 9 wickets in the 5th and final Test in Dharamsala to end up being the highest wicket-taker in the series. Ashwin finished with a total of 26 wickets.

Also Read | James Anderson takes his 700th scalp in Dharamshala

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin is still full of ideas

At 37, he is still going strong and fancies experimenting, which has yielded him success as well. Ravichandran Ashwin worked on different actions and speeds throughout the Test series against England and the master off-spinner said experimenting while shutting out external noises was integral for his success in the varied Indian conditions.

Advertisement

Ashwin, who played his 100th Test here, finished the five-match series as the top wicket-taker, bagging 26 wickets.

"Throughout the series I have gone to different actions, speeds and releases. India is different, each ground has a challenge. I am least bit insecure about what people feel about me," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old said the mindset to add new dimensions to his bowling has worked well for him.

"If I am confident that I can try something, I don't hold back. I have kept my ears and eyes open to listen to good feedback.

Advertisement

"Unless I try, I will never be able to learn. I am not saying sticking to one method won't work. But thankfully experimenting and learning has helped me," said the Tamil Nadu man.

𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧, 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙢! 😎 Ashwin's magic is in full swing. ✨ #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #BazBowled #INDvENG #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/PZmf0yl9kY — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

Also Read | Cricket world bows down to IND after they humble ENG 4-1 in Test series

India vs England: R Ashwin deems his Ranchi performance as the standout of the series

Ashwin marked his spell on Saturday (5/77) and the one in England’s second innings at Ranchi (5/51) as his best outings in the five-match series.

"I was really happy with the way the ball came out (in those spells), as most pleased with this performance and the second innings in Ranchi.

Advertisement

"In India sometimes the beauty is what's gone by. What went by was on his head (the way he set up Ollie Pope in Ranchi). I was expecting him to reverse there," he added.

Ashwin lavished praise on left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who ended up with 19 wickets from four Tests.

Advertisement

"The way the ball is coming out of Kuldeep's hands is unbelievable. Watching a wrist spinner in such a flow and the kind of switches he has been able to make through the series and over the last 10 months is so heartening to see. I can't be happier for somebody,” said Ashwin.

(With inputs from PTI)