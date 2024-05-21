Advertisement

A cricketing sensation in the making, Rinku Singh is an emerging name that has a lot of cricket fans hooked. His tenacity, grit and ability to hit big has made him a top choice for the fans as the southpaw batter emerges as the next big finisher, just like MS Dhoni. Rinku, currently a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, emerged as the star player after he snatched the win out of the Gujarat Titans' hands. Unfortunately, he did not get much of an opportunity this year and was also snubbed to the provisional squad for Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The southpaw batter has finally shared his thoughts and offered a bold declaration as his budding cricket career continues.

Also Read: 'Entire stadium was divided': Gautam Gambhir addresses speculation after replacing Ganguly at KKR

Advertisement

Southpaw Rinku Singh has spoken out on luck not running to his favour

Rinku Singh hasn't had a fine performance in the IPL 2024 season and was unfortunately left out of the provisional squad for India in the T20 World Cup. But the snub hasn't dampened the southpaw's spirits, and he had expressed his motivation to be with the team in the US and West Indies. In a video shared at the IPL's website, Rinku displayed his optimism with some positive words.

Advertisement

A side of Rinku Singh never seen before - 𝗥𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘂: 𝗕𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲



He shot to fame in #TATAIPL 2023 here in Ahmedabad ✨



A year later, he returns to the same venue as @KKRiders play #Qualifier1 tonight ⏳ - By @28anand



𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 🎥 🔽 #TATAIPL |… pic.twitter.com/oXW8tW6q1y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Regarding the notion of someone who was enduring something challenging, Rinku responded in an extremely encouraging manner, saying, "Time kharab uska hota hai jiske haath pair nahi hote, hamare toh hain. Hamara time kharab nahi hai," [Time is bad for someone who does not have his limbs, I have them. I am not going through a bad time.] Rinku Singh said in the video.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He doesn't smile, He's always grumpy': Gautam Gambhir's emotional response to his criticism

Even though Rinku was not named in the 15-man provisional squad, he has been named in the traveling reserves alongside Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed. He now aims to travel with the team and lift a title in the senior level.

Advertisement

"Since I have played cricket, I have won some trophies at junior level. But not at the senior level. I am going to the World Cup. I want to hold the WC trophy, I hope we win. My dream is to win a big trophy for my country and lift it in my hands," said Rinku.

Rinku Singh made his international T20I debut against Ireland, and he has amassed 356 runs in 15 matches that he has played. With an average of 89.00, he has a strike rate of 176.24 and was seen stitching a solid partnership with Rohit Sharma during the T20I series against Afghanistan.