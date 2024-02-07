Advertisement

Team India had a superb day on the field as they went against England on day one of the first match of the Test series. The Englishmen's Bazball did not work well as Ben Stokes was the only batter to implement the tactic before being taken down. But when India came to bat, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal activated his T20 mode to fire off crucial runs to take the lead. Day one was fruitful for Team India as they collected 119/1.

3 things you need to know

England were limited to 246 runs by Team India

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 76* runs off 70 balls

India and England are playing their first match in Hyderabad

Team India veteran lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's Day 1 effort at the Hyderabad Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the match with the intent to score runs and put a massive slap over England's bazball approach. As Team India countered England's aggressive tactic, Yashasvi presented his own version of the strategy, the 'Jaisball'. His gutsy approach with the bat caught the English bowlers off guard. Team India veteran R Ashwin applauded Jaiswal's efforts on Day 1 against England and also compared the young India opener with keeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Ashwin also praised Jaiswal's easy adjustment to Test cricket and stated that he enjoys the young man's batting.

“He (Jaiswal) had a great time in the IPL, had a wonderful start in first-class cricket. I am quite enjoying it. I am seeing Rishabh Pant there. His fearless cricket is serving him well. Yashaswi has not put a foot wrong, he has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water,” said the star bowler.

Team India will begin their second day of the Test match with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill taking the strike and aiming to take the lead against England in Hyderabad.