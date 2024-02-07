'I feel like breaking their helmet': Mohammed Siraj makes big admission before IND vs ENG series

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj will look to be on his best form when India takes on England in the upcoming five-match Test series, starting on Thursday in Hyderabad. Siraj is a vital cog in India's arsenal and has been exceptional for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the past 2 years. Siraj is known for his fiery attitude and always wears his heart on his sleeves.

3 things you need to know

India's Test series against England begins on January 25th

Siraj will lead the pace attack along with Bumrah

Siraj made an interesting revelation ahead of the series

India vs England: Siraj's interesting admission

Siraj recently opened up on his mental state during matches and revealed that he feels the anger when a batsman hits him for a boundary or a six. Siraj makes revelation that he wants to break the opposing batsman's helmet on the next ball he gets hit.

"As a fast bowler, I get angry when someone hits me for a boundary. I feel like breaking their helmet or getting them out off the next ball. So, I ensure that I am always fired up in the middle and make the batsman feel scared," Siraj said on Jio Cinema.

Not just that, Siraj also gave a big warning to the England team on their much-hyped 'Bazball' strategy. Siraj said that ‘Bazball’ won't work in Indian conditions and if the visitors go with their ultra-aggressive approach then the match may get over within two days.

'Bazball', a hell-for-leather attacking batting approach, coined after Test team head coach Brendon McCullum, has given England tremendous success last year but it will face its baptism by fire on sub-continental tracks, which offer turn and bounce in equal measure.

"If England play Bazball in Indian conditions, the match might get over within a day-and-a-half or two. It’s not easy to hit every time here as the ball turns sometimes and straightens on other occasions," Siraj told 'Jio Cinema' on the eve of the opening Test beginning here on Thursday.

"So, I think it'll be difficult to see Bazball here. But if they play it, it’ll be good for us as the match may get over quickly." Talking about his preparations for the tour, Siraj said: "On their previous tour to India, the matches were getting over quickly. In that series (in 2021) I think I played two matches.

"In the first innings of one of these, I bowled five overs and took two wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. So, the aim will be to control runs in how many ever overs I bowl. If I get wickets fine, but I’ll have to stay patient and continue building pressure on the batsmen." England are set to play five Tests against India.

(with PTI inputs)