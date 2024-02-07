English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

'I feel like breaking their helmet': Mohammed Siraj makes big admission before IND vs ENG series

Mohammed Siraj is known for his fiery attitude and always wears his heart on his sleeves. Siraj recently opened up on his mental state during matches

Republic Sports Desk
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj in action | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj will look to be on his best form when India takes on England in the upcoming five-match Test series, starting on Thursday in Hyderabad. Siraj is a vital cog in India's arsenal and has been exceptional for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the past 2 years. Siraj is known for his fiery attitude and always wears his heart on his sleeves. 

3 things you need to know

  • India's Test series against England begins on January 25th
  • Siraj will lead the pace attack along with Bumrah
  • Siraj made an interesting revelation ahead of the series

India vs England: Siraj's interesting admission

Siraj recently opened up on his mental state during matches and revealed that he feels the anger when a batsman hits him for a boundary or a six. Siraj makes revelation that he wants to break the opposing batsman's helmet on the next ball he gets hit. 

"As a fast bowler, I get angry when someone hits me for a boundary. I feel like breaking their helmet or getting them out off the next ball. So, I ensure that I am always fired up in the middle and make the batsman feel scared," Siraj said on Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

Not just that, Siraj also gave a big warning to the England team on their much-hyped 'Bazball' strategy. Siraj said that ‘Bazball’ won't work in Indian conditions and if the visitors go with their ultra-aggressive approach then the match may get over within two days.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: England reveal playing XI for first Test against India, employ extremely unique strategy

Advertisement

'Bazball', a hell-for-leather attacking batting approach, coined after Test team head coach Brendon McCullum, has given England tremendous success last year but it will face its baptism by fire on sub-continental tracks, which offer turn and bounce in equal measure.

"If England play Bazball in Indian conditions, the match might get over within a day-and-a-half or two. It’s not easy to hit every time here as the ball turns sometimes and straightens on other occasions," Siraj told 'Jio Cinema' on the eve of the opening Test beginning here on Thursday.

Advertisement

"So, I think it'll be difficult to see Bazball here. But if they play it, it’ll be good for us as the match may get over quickly." Talking about his preparations for the tour, Siraj said: "On their previous tour to India, the matches were getting over quickly. In that series (in 2021) I think I played two matches.

"In the first innings of one of these, I bowled five overs and took two wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. So, the aim will be to control runs in how many ever overs I bowl. If I get wickets fine, but I’ll have to stay patient and continue building pressure on the batsmen." England are set to play five Tests against India.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Of Two Young Gymnasts Sends Positive Vibes On The Internet

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Iron Man, Zodiac: Movies To Watch Starring Robert Downey Jr

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  4. India is poised to overtake China in oil demand by 2027: IEA

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement