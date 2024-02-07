English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

'I had to leave Bangladesh': Shoaib Malik says he spoke to Tamim Iqbal before leaving BPL team

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has vehemently refuted allegations of match-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League and unsubstantiated claims that his contract with Fortune Barishal was terminated.

Press Trust Of India
Shoaib Malik during BPL match
Shoaib Malik during BPL match | Image:Fancode
  • 2 min read
Dhaka, Jan 26 (PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has vehemently refuted allegations of match-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League and unsubstantiated claims that his contract with Fortune Barishal was terminated.

The rumours stemmed from social media handles insinuating that Malik's contract with the franchise was terminated due to suspicions of match-fixing.

The speculation arose after he bowled three no-balls in the opening over during a match against Khulna Tigers on January 22.

Despite the allegations, Malik went on to play another game for the franchise before the Dhaka leg of BPL 2024 concluded.

"I want to emphasise the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumours, especially those circulating recently," Malik wrote in his 'X' account.

"I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumuors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it.

"Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritise accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence," he added.

Malik also clarified that he had a discussion with the team captain, Tamim Iqbal, and together, they planned his temporary departure from Bangladesh for a "pre-committed media engagement in Dubai." "I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai. I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be," he added.

Malik also posted a video featuring the owner of Fortune Barishal Mizanur Rahman dismissing the reports of match-fixing. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

