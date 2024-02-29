Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

'I made Rohit Sharma the captain': Sourav Ganguly rates Rohit's time as Kohli's successor as skipper

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has backed Rohit Sharma as the team captain after the grand success in the IND vs ENG series and emerging dominant in it.

Pavitra Shome
Sourav Ganguly on Rohit's time as India skipper
Sourav Ganguly on Rohit's time as India skipper | Image:AP/CAB
Rohit Sharma has been one of the finest stars in Indian Cricket as he has efficiently led the Indian Cricket Team. As a crowd favourite, his style and temperament uplifted the team's spirits. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious in several series, and while the ODI World Cup did not turn in their favour, the Indian Cricket Team ran rampant like a freight train throughout the tournament. Rohit's captaincy has been hailed all over, and even Sourav Ganguly thinks he is the finest person to lead the team.  

Sourav Ganguly applauds Rohit Sharma as a skipper

Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly opened up on how Rohit Sharma led the team from a defeat at the hands of England to winning the series with a 3-1 lead against the cricket powerhouse during an interaction with Revsportz. Ganguly applauded Rohit as a fantastic captain, bringing up the ODI World Cup as an example as he said that India was the best team throughout the tournament until they became the runners-up in the final. 

'I am not surprised with the way he [Rohit Sharma] led. He became the captain when I was the president, and I am not surprised by the way he has led the team.

'I made Rohit Sharma the Indian captain because I saw the talent in him, and I am not surprised by the way he has led the team,' the former President of BCCI said.

Rohit Sharma and other members of Team India celebrate after the fall of Zak Crawley's wicket in the IND vs ENG Test match in Hyderabad | Image: BCCI

Sourav Ganguly recognized the young Indian players who rose to prominence as they showcased their prowess against England in the five-match Test series. Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India had players like Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and more. Ganguly was in awe of the debutant's performance. 

Team India has taken the superior stance in the ongoing five-match Test series as they become the first team to defeat England in the Bazball era. With one match still remaining, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India taking a 3-1 lead in the series is nothing less than exemplary. The final Test match will take place at Dharamshala at the HPCA Stadium, which will commence from March 7th, 2024.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

