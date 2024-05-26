Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer has been a hot topic ever since Team India came off the ODI World Cup 2023. The batter put up a good effort with the bat but went off-action after the tournament. While the team went on to play bilaterals with South Africa and Afghanistan, Iyer was nowhere to be found. It led to him being stripped off the central contracts list after he was not named in the list of players who would receive extensions. Iyer has been active in the domestic scene for a while before returning to the KKR camp. Shreyas was reportedly dealing with back issues at that time, and he recently shed some light on the scenario.

Also Read: 'The run has got to stop': Pat Cummins speaks out on his captaincy stint ahead of IPL summit clash

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer addresses his back injury issues, says no one on the board agreed to him

After winning the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023, Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer stated he voiced concerns to anybody who would listen about experiencing back problems while playing the longer format, but no one was willing to listen.

Advertisement

"I was definitely struggling after the World Cup in the longer format. When I raised my concern, no one was agreeing to it.

India's Shreyas Iyer in action at the IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Sports City | Image: BCCI



"But at the same time, the competition is with myself. When the IPL was approaching all I wanted to see was that I've put my best foot forward and whatever planning and strategising we [KKR] did before it, basically if we could execute it to the best of our abilities, we would have been in a great spot -- and that's where we are right now," Iyer said a day before the IPL 2024 final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Also Read: Pat Cummins can't take his eyes of MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 highlights ahead of IPL 2024 final vs KKR

Shreyas Iyer made a comeback in the Asia Cup as he recovered from a back injury before the ODI World Cup. He was named in the Men in Blue squad for the England tests, despite experiencing some back spasms during the second test match. When he was off the squad ahead of the third test, he missed some Ranji Trophy matches but took part in the pre-season camp for KKR. It ticked off a lot of BCCI officials, and Iyer went on to lose his central contract with the board.