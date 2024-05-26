Advertisement

After several weeks of intense competition, the IPL 2024 has come down to the summit clash, and two of the most dominant sides have paved themselves the way to the final at Chepauk. The Kolkata Knight Riders sealed their berth, while the Sunrisers had to fight back to reach the finale, setting up an entertaining clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Be it Shreyas Iyer or Pat Cummins, their captaincy runs this year have been nothing less than surreal, especially the Australian skipper who pivoted SRH and made them into a championship-worthy side. The Aussie has been an impeccable skipper, but he believes that the good run will have an end down the road.

Pat Cummins opens up on his stellar captaincy run, says it's bound to end soon

Pat Cummins elevated the Sunrisers Hyderabad into a winning side after they had a subpar run in the past few seasons. After winning the ICC World Test Championship mace and the ODI World Cup title, Cummins has been on a roll, and the IPL title win could make him an unmatchable skipper. But the Aussie seam bowler believes that this run will stop at one point. He also spoke out about not leading a side in the T20 format.

"It has been great. The run has got to stop at some point. It has been a great couple of years. I had not captained in T20 before this tournament.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Australia's Pat Cummins, walk out to field during the IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings | Image: BCCI



I did not know what to expect. It is quite fast-paced [in T20Is]. Drawing on ODI captaincy last year, it [T20Is] did not feel too foreign," Cummins said in the pre-match press conference.

This year's final will be an entertaining clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with two title-hungry teams ready to go all in for the coveted title. Shreyas Iyer is ready to prove all his doubters wrong, while Cummins will aim to continue his reign as one of the grandest skippers of the generation.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.