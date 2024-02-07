English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 09:32 IST

'I think he’ll establish himself completely in Test team'- Sunil Gavaskar on a young Indian star

Former Indian Cricket Team captain and expert, Sunil Gavaskar, has named one player who could establish himself permanently in the Test squad after ENG tests.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar | Image:PTI
The Indian cricket team will be seen in action against England in the 5-match Test series. The first Test will be played on January 25, 2024. Rohit Sharma will look to lead his team to ‌glory after he recently made a return to the T20I squad for the series against Afghanistan. ‌India dominated by winning 3-0.

3 things you need to know 

  • Indian Cricket Team will now play England in a home series 
  • Team India will be led by Rohit Sharma 
  • The first Test will be played in Hyderabad 

Sunil Gavaskar made a huge statement about Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the 1st Test 

Sunil Gavaskar has stated his support for Yashasvi Jaiswal's likely inclusion in India's Test squad for the forthcoming five-match series against England. The former Indian captain is hopeful about Jaiswal's potential to establish himself in the team, particularly given the home circumstances. Gavaskar cited Jaiswal's previous experience opening for India in the West Indies and South Africa as evidence of his versatility and talent.

Gavaskar spoke with Star Sports' Gameplan on Saturday (January 20) on Jaiswal's chances in the Test series. He said:

“Yashasvi Jaiswal will easily settle in home conditions. He’s also a left-hander. I think he’ll establish himself completely in the Indian Test team after this series.”

Jaiswal, who had a remarkable debut by reaching 171 against the West Indies, had a tough time in the recently concluded two-Test series in South Africa, scoring only 50 runs. The series saw a batting struggle for key players such as Shubman Gill, who scored 74 runs, India's skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored 60 runs, and Shreyas Iyer, who scored 41 runs, showing a collective difficulty for the Indian batting order.

India's Test Squad for England series

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) and Avesh Khan.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 09:32 IST

