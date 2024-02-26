Advertisement

Team India has accomplished a tremendous series victory over England. The Men in Blue won handily at Ranchi, thanks to a mix of new talent and experienced instincts. While the final Test match remains to be held in Dharamsala, the hosts have taken a 3-1 lead, making them the supreme champions of the enthralling red-ball series. Dhruv Jurel, a young wicketkeeper-batter, was the match's standout performer, stitching vital partnerships in both innings thanks to his poise and grit. Jurel and Shubman Gill clinched the tremendous triumph for the Men in Blue, and the stumper revealed the ultimate target to cement today's win.

Dhruv Jurel highlights on his ultimate aim, maintaining composure to win Ranchi Test

After Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill took the winning run, the entire dressing room celebrated, and there were smiles all over. In the post-match presentation, the young stumper opened up on the ultimate aim that he had kept in mind to win the Ranchi Test, allowing India to defeat England for the first time in the Bazball era.

"Whatever the situation demands, I want to do that. In our 1st innings, I thought the more runs I score now, the fewer runs we would have to in our 2nd innings. [First innings] Our wickets were falling, and I was batting with lower-order batters, but we got partnerships with them. So they deserve some credit too.

India's Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill celebrate after winning the 4th IND vs ENG Test Match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

"Felt good playing against them [Anderson, Wood in third Test] because I saw them on TV. Focus was on seeing the ball, not the bowler. Gill and I were discussing about making small tasks. To approach the chase in sets of ten runs each," Dhruv Jurel said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match test series against England by winning the fourth test by five wickets on Monday. Chasing 192 to win, India lost five wickets for 36 runs to be reduced to 120-5 but Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel put on a sixth-wicket partnership of 72 runs to get the hosts over the line.

India’s victory here gives it an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-test series. England had won the first test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. India responded by winning the second test in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs, and then the third test in Rajkot by 434 runs. The fifth test will be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

(With AP Inputs)