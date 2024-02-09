Advertisement

Not too long ago, David Warner shocked the world of cricket after he announced his retirement from the Test and ODI format of the game. As one of the most prolific openers, Warner had his final ODI match with Australia when they defeated India to become the ODI World Cup title winners. Warner competed in his final Test series against Pakistan, and he has now revealed the time when he will step down from International Cricket.

Also Read: 'England WILL NOT WIN the series if...': Michael Vaughan opens up on BIG WORRY with Ben Stokes & Co.

Advertisement

David Warner unveils International Cricket plans, reveals T20 WC to be his last dance

David Warner made history after he became the first Australian Cricketer after he made 100 appearances in all formats of Cricket after being named in the Playing XI against West Indies. Warner struck a solid innings with the bat as he struck 70 runs. But after the match, he revealed a piece of shocking news.

Advertisement

In the post-match presentation after the T20I match against West Indies, David Warner revealed that the T20 World Cup will be his last tournament in the T20 format, and he will step down from all forms of International Cricket after that.

"Just pleasing to get the win. You saw it was a nice wicket and have to make the most of those ones. I feel refreshed, a lot of energy, the guys have told me to calm down a bit. I've said I want to play the World Cup and finish there," Warner said as quoted by ESPNCricInfo.

Advertisement

The T20 World Cup could be the last of David Warner being in action for Cricket Australia in the Twenty-20 International format. It will be the last dance of the Aussie opener in International Cricket.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw announces comeback to cricket in GRAND STYLE: 24-year-old smashes 158 runs on return

Advertisement

After featuring in the T20I match against West Indies, David Warner follows Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Ross Taylor as the third individual to represent his country 100 times across all formats.