Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

'I want to finish there': David Warner reveals exact RETIREMENT PLAN from international cricket

Australia opener David Warner has finally revealed on when does he intends to retire from International Cricket after stepping down from red-ball and ODI format

Pavitra Shome
David Warner
David Warner | Image:davidwarner31/Instagram
Not too long ago, David Warner shocked the world of cricket after he announced his retirement from the Test and ODI format of the game. As one of the most prolific openers, Warner had his final ODI match with Australia when they defeated India to become the ODI World Cup title winners. Warner competed in his final Test series against Pakistan, and he has now revealed the time when he will step down from International Cricket.

David Warner unveils International Cricket plans, reveals T20 WC to be his last dance

David Warner made history after he became the first Australian Cricketer after he made 100 appearances in all formats of Cricket after being named in the Playing XI against West Indies. Warner struck a solid innings with the bat as he struck 70 runs. But after the match, he revealed a piece of shocking news.

In the post-match presentation after the T20I match against West Indies, David Warner revealed that the T20 World Cup will be his last tournament in the T20 format, and he will step down from all forms of International Cricket after that.

"Just pleasing to get the win. You saw it was a nice wicket and have to make the most of those ones. I feel refreshed, a lot of energy, the guys have told me to calm down a bit. I've said I want to play the World Cup and finish there," Warner said as quoted by ESPNCricInfo.

The T20 World Cup could be the last of David Warner being in action for Cricket Australia in the Twenty-20 International format. It will be the last dance of the Aussie opener in International Cricket.   

After featuring in the T20I match against West Indies, David Warner follows Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Ross Taylor as the third individual to represent his country 100 times across all formats.

