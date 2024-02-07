Advertisement

As of the end of Day 2, India is leading the match against England in the 2nd Test by 171 runs with a score of 28/0 in the 2nd innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 15 runs from 17 balls, and Rohit Sharma, the captain, is unbeaten on 13 runs from 13 balls. The match is being played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

3 things you need to know

India leads the 2nd Test by 171 runs

Jasprit Bumrah displayed great bowling on Day 2

Bumrah took 6 wickets on Day 2

Jasprit Bumrah dedicates his 6-wicket haul to his son

After a fantastic performance with the ball on the second day of the second Test, Jasprit Bumrah, India's famed fast bowler, returned to his obligations as a father. In a heartfelt gesture, Bumrah devoted his 6-wicket haul to his son, Angad Bumrah.

Bumrah had an excellent performance, capturing six wickets for 45 runs against England in Vizag on Saturday, February 3rd. The bowler revealed that it was Angad's first tour experience, adding to his joy to see his kid when he returned to the hotel room. Talking to BCCI, Bumrah said:

"So, if you want to dedicate it, there's no better feeling than you know. My son is travelling with me. This is his first tour. I'm more excited to go and see him now, So yeah, I will dedicate this to him,"

Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed a newborn boy on September 4, 2023. The speedster, who was with the Indian side for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, had to return home for the baby's birth. Earlier, Sanjana shared an Instagram story of Bumrah taking five wickets against South Africa in January 2024, with Angad appreciating his father's amazing spell. This time, the 5-month-old could observe his father's spectacular performance from the stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah set new records for himself in Test cricket on Indian soil with his effort on Day 2 of the contest. Even though the surface did not provide much support for the pacers, Bumrah demonstrated his ability to bowl with a reverse swing and took some important wickets. Notably, he confused English skipper Joe Root by outsmarting him for the eighth time in twenty innings.

Bowling mastery at its finest, Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope with a perfect yorker that sent the middle stump and leg stump spinning. His next milestone was reached quickly when he dismissed England captain Ben Stokes, giving him his 150th Test wicket and making him the fastest Indian bowler to do so. Bumrah's outstanding performance was a major factor in England's 253-run defeat. He added:

“This format is very dear to me. I wanted to do this, and I wanted to play in this format for the longest period of time. I feel great at that moment, but I don't want to look at numbers. If the team wins, then the performance matter. So at the end of the day, if you contribute towards the team's success, there's no better feeling,” That was one delivery (to Root) that I had not planned. I had bowled an outswinger but the ball didn't swing and went straight with the arm, so I think that also happened against England. I remember that Ollie Pope was my 100th wicket. So yes, I remember. Because at that time, that was also a phase where the ball was reversing at the oval test,"

“I wanted to bowl a length ball but then I changed my mind and I went for a yorker and it did swing a lot. And, you know, the execution was good, so very happy,”