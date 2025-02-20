Arshdeep Singh IGNORED, Harshit Rana Picked in Playing XI For BAN Game: Possible Reason Why Gautam Gambhir Picked KKR Star

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Once the toss was over, all the talk has been around the omission of Arshdeep Singh. Why has Gautam Gambhir ignored him? While there is no clarity on why Arshdeep was not picked depite him being a left-arm pacer remains a mystery. For the unversed, this is Team India's opener of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and one was expecting Arshdeep to be there. India skipper Rohit Sharma did not reveal the logic behind choosing to play Harshit over Arshdeep.

Was Harshit Picked Because he Plays For KKR?

In the past, we have seen Gambhir favouring KKR players. But can that be the reason why Harshit was trusted over Arshdeep? That cannot be confirmed as of now. The other thought behind this pick could be that Harshit has been playing regularly in recent times, while Arshdeep has not. This too could be one of the reasons for this selection.

‘No looking back’

"We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," Rohit at the toss.

IND vs BAN Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman