Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:35 IST

ICC Cricketer of the Year Pat Cummins snubbed for Allan Border Medal: THIS player receives award

Pat Cummins had been riding high on his stellar performances on the international stage, earning the ICC Cricketer of the Year accolade.

Vishal Tiwari
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins | Image:ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a surprising turn of events at the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards, the cricketing fraternity witnessed an unexpected outcome as Pat Cummins, who had recently clinched the coveted ICC Cricketer of the Year award, faced an unexpected snub for the prestigious Allan Border Medal. 

3 things you need to know

  • Pat Cummins helped Australia win the WTC final and ODI World Cup against India
  • He also helped Australia retain the highly coveted Ashes against England
  • Cummins became the most expensive player sold at the IPL 2024 auction

Pat Cummins snubbed at the Australian Cricket Awards

The spotlight shifted to Mitchell Marsh, who emerged as the recipient of the highly esteemed Allan Border Medal, leaving fans and pundits alike in a state of astonishment. Pat Cummins, who led Australia to World Test Championship and ODI World Cup victories last year, received only 144 votes compared to Marsh's 223 votes. 

Pat Cummins had been riding high on his stellar performances on the international stage, earning the ICC Cricketer of the Year accolade. However, the glitzy night at the Australian Cricket Awards took an unforeseen twist when the Allan Border Medal, an honor traditionally associated with the country's best-performing cricketer across all formats, was bestowed upon Mitchell Marsh.

All the winners at the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards

  • Allan Border Medal: Mitch Marsh
  • Belinda Clark Award: Ashleigh Gardner
  • Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year: Nathan Lyon
  • Men's ODI Player of the Year: Mitch Marsh
  • Men's T20I Player of the Year: Jason Behrendorff
  • Women's T20I Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry
  • Women's ODI Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry
  • Women's Domestic Players of the Year: Elyse Villani and Sophie Day
  • Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Cameron Bancroft
  • Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Fergus O'Neill
  • Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Emma de Broughe
  • BBL 13 Player of the Tournament: Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers)
  • WBBL 09 Player of the Tournament: Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder)
     
Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:35 IST

