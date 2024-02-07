Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events at the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards, the cricketing fraternity witnessed an unexpected outcome as Pat Cummins, who had recently clinched the coveted ICC Cricketer of the Year award, faced an unexpected snub for the prestigious Allan Border Medal.

3 things you need to know

Pat Cummins helped Australia win the WTC final and ODI World Cup against India

He also helped Australia retain the highly coveted Ashes against England

Cummins became the most expensive player sold at the IPL 2024 auction

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Virat Kohli's absence from IND vs ENG Tests due to mother's ill-health? Here's the truth

Advertisement

Pat Cummins snubbed at the Australian Cricket Awards

The spotlight shifted to Mitchell Marsh, who emerged as the recipient of the highly esteemed Allan Border Medal, leaving fans and pundits alike in a state of astonishment. Pat Cummins, who led Australia to World Test Championship and ODI World Cup victories last year, received only 144 votes compared to Marsh's 223 votes.

Advertisement

Pat Cummins had been riding high on his stellar performances on the international stage, earning the ICC Cricketer of the Year accolade. However, the glitzy night at the Australian Cricket Awards took an unforeseen twist when the Allan Border Medal, an honor traditionally associated with the country's best-performing cricketer across all formats, was bestowed upon Mitchell Marsh.

All the winners at the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards

Allan Border Medal: Mitch Marsh

Belinda Clark Award: Ashleigh Gardner

Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year: Nathan Lyon

Men's ODI Player of the Year: Mitch Marsh

Men's T20I Player of the Year: Jason Behrendorff

Women's T20I Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry

Women's ODI Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry

Women's Domestic Players of the Year: Elyse Villani and Sophie Day

Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Cameron Bancroft

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Fergus O'Neill

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Emma de Broughe

BBL 13 Player of the Tournament: Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers)

WBBL 09 Player of the Tournament: Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder)

