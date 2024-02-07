English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

AB de Villiers issues ULTIMATUM to Rohit Sharma and Dravid: 'It's certainly him, that is not normal'

Former SA cricketer AB de Villiers has a strong message for Team India ahead of the 2nd Test match between India and England at Vizag.

Pavitra Shome
AB de Villiers advices Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid
AB de Villiers advices Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid | Image:AP/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When Sarfaraz Khan, an Indian domestic batter, was chosen for the Men in Blue for the second Test Match against England in Vishakhapatnam, he finally had his chance. Following a defeat, Team India currently has two players out of the competition due to injuries. The team called up certain players to even the odds, and Sarfaraz was one of them. The hitter is overjoyed to have received the ultimate call-up. Moreover, AB de Villiers believes the selectors should include him in the starting XI for the second Test.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Sarfaraz Khan was selected for the second test match between India and England
  • Due to injuries, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are not available for play
  • In addition to Sarfaraz, the team also includes Washington Sundar and Sourabh Kumar

Also Read: 'In our team meetings we spoke..': KS Bharat lifts lid on Rohit-Rahul's reaction to India's loss

Advertisement

AB de Villiers wants the Sarfaraz Magic to shine in the 2nd IND vs ENG Test match 

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has shared his joy on seeing Sarfaraz finally receiving the ultimate call-up, which has eluded him for a long time. In one of his videos on his YouTube channel, de Villiers has hailed the batter's formidable numbers in domestic cricket.

Advertisement

"It's just very exciting for me. His record in first-class cricket is quite outstanding, and if there's a guy that deserves it, it's certainly him. He has played 66 innings, 3912 runs, and an average of 69.85. 14 hundreds and 11 fifties, guys, that is not normal,” ABD said.

"That is a very, very good first-class record. I know it's a big jump up to international cricket against England, on the biggest stage, I hope he gets a chance because Rajat Patidar has also been playing well," he added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh to play in Ajay Devgn's Grand T20 cricket extravaganza in Birmingham

After coming off a loss, Team India will aim for a win as they face England in their second Test match of the five-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel37 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News41 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education42 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement