Advertisement

When Sarfaraz Khan, an Indian domestic batter, was chosen for the Men in Blue for the second Test Match against England in Vishakhapatnam, he finally had his chance. Following a defeat, Team India currently has two players out of the competition due to injuries. The team called up certain players to even the odds, and Sarfaraz was one of them. The hitter is overjoyed to have received the ultimate call-up. Moreover, AB de Villiers believes the selectors should include him in the starting XI for the second Test.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

Sarfaraz Khan was selected for the second test match between India and England

Due to injuries, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are not available for play

In addition to Sarfaraz, the team also includes Washington Sundar and Sourabh Kumar

Also Read: 'In our team meetings we spoke..': KS Bharat lifts lid on Rohit-Rahul's reaction to India's loss

Advertisement

AB de Villiers wants the Sarfaraz Magic to shine in the 2nd IND vs ENG Test match

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has shared his joy on seeing Sarfaraz finally receiving the ultimate call-up, which has eluded him for a long time. In one of his videos on his YouTube channel, de Villiers has hailed the batter's formidable numbers in domestic cricket.

Advertisement

"It's just very exciting for me. His record in first-class cricket is quite outstanding, and if there's a guy that deserves it, it's certainly him. He has played 66 innings, 3912 runs, and an average of 69.85. 14 hundreds and 11 fifties, guys, that is not normal,” ABD said.

"That is a very, very good first-class record. I know it's a big jump up to international cricket against England, on the biggest stage, I hope he gets a chance because Rajat Patidar has also been playing well," he added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh to play in Ajay Devgn's Grand T20 cricket extravaganza in Birmingham

After coming off a loss, Team India will aim for a win as they face England in their second Test match of the five-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.