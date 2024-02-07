Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:26 IST

ILT20 Season 2: Budding cricketers get a grand opportunity to play in iconic stadiums

The ILT20 Season 2 final will be staged at the iconic Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 17 February.

Republic Sports Desk
ILT20 2024
ILT20 2024 | Image:ILT20
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In a quest to encourage and inspire budding cricketers in the region, the DP World ILT20 has provided a grand opportunity for children to wield the willow and play soft ball cricket in the main arena of the iconic cricket stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah where season 2 of the star-studded league is being played.

As an extension of the ILT20 Schools Cup programme, where over 500 players from 30 schools vied for top honours earlier in January, school and cricket academy kids between the age group of 7 to 10 years have been invited to play soft ball cricket at the same venues where the DP World ILT20 Season 2 matches are being played. This pre-match activity lasts around an hour each day, providing kids an incredible experience of taking the field amid their favourite cricket players and heroes with their families watching them from the spectator gallery.

Sharing her experience of playing in Dubai’s iconic ‘Ring of Fire’ – Dubai International Stadium, Sarah from Australia said, “It is an amazing experience to play on the same ground as my favourite cricketer David Warner. Though I haven’t had a chance to meet him here yet, my parents are super proud that I am getting this incredible opportunity.”

For 13-year-old Raooin Khurram, who regularly trains with Sharjah Cricket Club, this is a special occasion to meet his favourite players. He said, “This is a special opportunity to prove myself and play at this iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium which has hosted the most ODIs. I am very excited to be part of DP World ILT20. Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates are my favourite teams, Chris Woakes is my favourite and I am looking forward to meeting players here.”

Emphasising on grooming talent at a young age, Andrew Russell – ILT20 Development Tournament Director said, “This is a great initiative by DP World ILT20 to get young players from schools and academies to come play soft ball cricket as pre-match activity throughout the DP World ILT20 Season 2 and get inspired. This is a fun and engaging activity to create awareness and affinity towards the game. Through this programme, our priority is to further develop grassroot cricket in this region.”

Right from the opening day of the tournament on Friday, 19 January, the DP World ILT20 Season 2 has been a memorable occasion for all with fans getting to have an immersive experience with their families and friends. The tournament final will be staged at the iconic Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 17 February.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:26 IST

