ILT20, DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Live Streaming and more

In the fifth match of the current edition of ILT20 2024, the Dubai Capitals, led by David Warner, are scheduled to face off against the Sharjah Warriors, captained by Tom Kohler-Cadmore, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 22. Currently leading the table, Dubai Capitals aim to clinch their second consecutive victory, while Sharjah Warriors seek to register their first win in the tournament.

ILT20 streaming and broadcast: How to watch?

The live broadcast of ILT20 2024 will be available on Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India. The live streaming will be shown on the Zee5 app and website.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Pitch report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium features a balanced playing surface that caters to both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers stand a good chance of exploiting notable swing, particularly with the new ball in the early stages of the game. Despite this, batsmen are likely to find favorable conditions, particularly after the initial overs, for the majority of the match on this track. The team winning the toss may want to bowl first at this location.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors: Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, Daniel Sams, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors: Predicted XIs

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings (wk), Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Roelof van der Merwe, Rahul Chopra, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holdern Paul van Meekeren, Jake Fraser McGurk

Sharjah Warriors: Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Chris Woakes, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors: Full squads

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Rahul Chopra (wk), Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Paul van Meekeren, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Mohsin, Max Holden, Vriitya Aravind, Nuwan Thushara

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Basil Hameed, Chris Woakes, Christopher Sole, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad, Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Junaid Siddique, James Fuller, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt

