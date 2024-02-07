Advertisement

After a hugely successful inaugural season, the ILT20 2024 is back for a second season. The action will begin today, with the onset of the Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants encounter. The tournament is an initiative of the Emirates board, hence all the matches of the International League T20 2024 will take place in the Middle East.

Ahead of the start of the season, let's pay heed to some of the important information related to the league. Here's the full schedule of the tournament and the live-streaming details.

Can’t wait to witness the fireworks with the bat! Welcome to the league! 😍 https://t.co/s5TF589UTu — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 19, 2024

When will ILT20 2024 begin?

The second season of ILT20 will begin on, Friday, January 19, 2024

How to watch the live telecast of the ILT20 2024 in India?

The live telecast of the ILT20 2024 in India will be available on Sony Six and Zee Network.

Where can one watch the live stream of the ILT20 2024 in India?

The live streaming of the ILT20 2024 is going to happen on the Zee5 app and website in India.

How to watch the live stream of the ILT20 2024 in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch the ILT20 2024 action on Sky Sports Cricket

How to watch the live stream of the ILT20 2024 in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch ILT20 2024 action on Willow TV Sky Sports Cricket

How to watch the live stream of the ILT20 2024 in Australia?

Blokes in Australia can catch ILT20 via. Fox Sport, Tapmad TV, Channel 9

How to watch the live stream of the ILT20 2024 in UAE?

Fans in UAE can catch the ILT20 2024 live stream on Tapmad TV.

How many teams are there in ILT20 2024?

A total of 6 teams will participate in ILT20 2024, namely:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Desert Vipers

Dubai Capitals

MI Emirates

Sharjah Warriors

Gulf Giants

ILT20 2024 Complete Schedule

January 19: Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, Sharjah – 8 pm

January 20: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Dubai – 8 pm

January 21: Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Dubai – 4 pm

January 21: MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi – 8 pm

January 22: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, Dubai – 8 pm

January 23: Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi – 8 pm

January 24: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Dubai – 8 pm

January 25: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Dubai – 8 pm

January 26: Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, Sharjah – 8 pm

January 27: Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi – 4 pm

January 27: Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah – 8 pm

January 28: MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Abu Dhabi – 4 pm

January 28: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors, Sharjah – 8 pm

January 29: Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah – 8 pm

January 30: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Dubai – 8 pm

January 31: Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi – 8 pm

February 1: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Dubai – 8 pm

February 2: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors, Abu Dhabi – 8 pm

February 3: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Dubai – 4 pm

February 3: Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi – 8 pm

February 4: MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi – 4 pm

February 4: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Dubai – 8 pm

February 5: Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Sharjah – 8 pm

February 6: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai – 8 pm

February 7: Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, Abu Dhabi – 8 pm

February 8: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Dubai – 8 pm

February 9: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Dubai – 8 pm

February 10: Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Dubai – 4 pm

February 10: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi – 8 pm

February 11: Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers, Sharjah – 8 pm

February 13: Qualifier 1 (TBC1 vs TBC2), Dubai – 8 pm

February 14: Eliminator (TBC1 vs TBC2), Abu Dhabi – 8 pm

February 15: Qualifier 2 (TBC1 vs TBC2), Sharjah – 8 pm

February 17: Final, Dubai – 8 pm