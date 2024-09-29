sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:38 IST, September 29th 2024

Improve fitness or face contract termination: PCB warns centrally contracted players

The Pakistan team fitness trainer and physiotherapist will conduct another round of fitness tests on Monday in Lahore after some players didn’t meet the required benchmarks in the tests held earlier this month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan cricket team | Image: X
