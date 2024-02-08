English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

IND vs AFG: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott reveals plans to bamboozle Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

IND vs AFG: The absence of Rashid Khan in the T20I series against India is an opportunity for other Afghanistan players to perform against the heavyweights and become household names like the star leg-spinner, feels their head coach Jonathan Trott.

Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batting together during ICC ODI World Cup 2023 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The absence of Rashid Khan in the T20I series against India is an opportunity for other Afghanistan players to perform against the heavyweights and become household names like the star leg-spinner, feels their head coach Jonathan Trott.

The celebrated spinner, who underwent a back surgery after the ODI World Cup in November, was named in the squad but will not be available for the three games as he undergoes his rehab.

Advertisement

"I believe, with Rashid out of the side, it's a good opportunity for other players to come in and step up and become household names like he is," Trott said during an interaction with 'JioCinema'.

"Obviously, we are going to miss a player like Rashid, his leadership and the overall package he brings to the side. But it'll be good to see who is going to stand up and take responsibility and pressure, just a couple of months after the World Cup," he replied when asked if the spinner's withdrawal has impacted team selection.

Advertisement

The series starts with the first T20I here on Thursday, and Afghanistan will look to take inspiration from their impressive outing in the ODI World Cup in October-November last year to prepare in earnest for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Speaking about the challenges of standing up to men like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Trott, a former England Test specialist, said his team is fortunate to have players who have competed against these stars in the IPL.

Advertisement

"Any side that India selects is strong. Add to it the likes of Rohit and Virat and they have been world-class players for a while. We are fortunate enough to have players who have played quite a lot of cricket against them in the IPL.

"The other guys have watched them on TV, so there will definitely be some plans for them. It's about executing those plans and making sure that on the day we are ready to do that," Trott said.

Advertisement

Kohli, though, will not be playing in the series-opener due to personal reasons.

When asked about Afghanistan's plans to stop India, Trott said the visitors will have to perform to the best of their abilities in all departments of the game.

Advertisement

"We need to be better in all three facets of the game. We need to win those key moments under pressure. That's what today's practice is all about, so that players are ready to perform whenever they get the opportunity to make an impact in a game," he said.

On the areas of focus for the series, he said, "We had a good 50-over World Cup and obviously these three games are important. We are here to win but with one eye on the T20 World Cup in June in the Caribbean.

Advertisement

There were plenty of takeaways for Afghanistan from their showing in the 50-over World Cup in India where they stunned a few established nations, raising hopes of an unprecedented semifinals berth.

Speaking about the positives, Trott said, "For the players, it's the belief that they can come to the world stage and beat very, very good sides like we did. The confidence they take from that is what hopefully will sort of feed into the other formats as well.

Advertisement

And on the road leading to the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Trott said he will strive to put together the best XI for each game as per the conditions.

"We also need to get the right combinations for different conditions and start building a squad of players that can compete with the likes of the world champions, also adapt to different conditions and not be one dimensional and rely too much on the spin bowling." 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement