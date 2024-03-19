Advertisement

The India vs Australia rivalry is all set to take place in the red-ball format as the Test cricket powerhouses will clash against each other in what could be a fierce set of match-ups. The Aussies will host the Men in Blue, and the fixtures will take place in the land down under. The venues for the five-match Test series have been reportedly revealed. Moreover, in a bid to attract the audience towards the latest venues, the opening Test clash is expected to take place in Perth at the newly-built Stadium.

Perth to host AUS vs IND Test series opener, Boxing Day & New Year 's Tests venues revealed - Reports

Cricket Australia has revealed the locations for their five-match Test series against India. Perth's Optus Stadium will likely host the opening Test in November. In a bid to attract the crowd at the Optus Stadium, Western Australia and Cricket Australia will collaborate and make every effort to increase stadium attendance in Perth.

According to a report from the Sydney Morning Herald, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney have also been picked as the venues for the blockbuster series.

"Adelaide will host the second Test and Brisbane the third, with the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests keeping their traditional time slots in Melbourne and Sydney," the report said.

The governing body's priority, according to sources close to the board who spoke on condition of anonymity, is to improve Test cricket in Perth. Cricket Australia is yet to come out with its schedule for the next season, but a final announcement is expected by the end of this month.

The Adelaide Test will be a day-night affair, and the series is likely to start in late November this year. It will be the first time India will play a five-match series in Australia since the 1991-92 tour, which the hosts won 4-0.

In the past four series between the two teams, India have won on all four occasions, including back-to-back Test series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

