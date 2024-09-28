Published 07:07 IST, September 28th 2024
‘Important for Kohli To...’: India Batter Expresses His Thoughts on Virat’s Dry Run in Test Cricket
Hanuma Vihari discusses Virat Kohli's dry spell in red-ball cricket, saying that it is critical for Kohli to be in the right frame of mind.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Virat Kohli bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:06 IST, September 28th 2024