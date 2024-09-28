sb.scorecardresearch
  • ‘Important for Kohli To...’: India Batter Expresses His Thoughts on Virat’s Dry Run in Test Cricket

Published 07:07 IST, September 28th 2024

‘Important for Kohli To...’: India Batter Expresses His Thoughts on Virat’s Dry Run in Test Cricket

Hanuma Vihari discusses Virat Kohli's dry spell in red-ball cricket, saying that it is critical for Kohli to be in the right frame of mind.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • 2 min read
07:06 IST, September 28th 2024