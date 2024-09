Published 17:57 IST, September 19th 2024

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin's Wife Shares Special Story After He Scores A Stellar Hundred At The Chepauk

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rescued India at the Chepauk. Before the duo batted together, India were reeling at 114/6