Advertisement

In a reminiscent incident, Rohit Sharma's skepticism regarding Kuldeep Yadav's Decision Review System (DRS) calls resurfaced during the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam. The captain's lack of trust in Kuldeep's judgment was evident in the third over of England's second innings. Jasprit Bumrah's delivery to Zak Crawley prompted a dilemma for India, leading to a discussion involving Rohit, keeper KS Bharat, and Kuldeep.

Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Despite Kuldeep Yadav's attempt to persuade Rohit to take the review, both Bharat and the captain remained unconvinced. Fortunately for India, the replay confirmed a significant gap between bat and ball, justifying their decision. Rohit's visible hand-pointing at Kuldeep and a sarcastic clap when the reality appeared on the big screen highlighted the captain's reservations.

Notably, Kuldeep was positioned at square leg, raising questions about his ability to spot the incident as clearly as Bharat or Bumrah.

Advertisement

This incident adds to the intriguing history between Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma, particularly concerning DRS decisions. In a similar scenario last year, Rohit had reprimanded Kuldeep twice during India's 3rd ODI against Australia for incorrect DRS calls.

Advertisement

As far as the match is concerned, thanks to Shubman Gill's spectacular knock, India posted a target of 399 runs in the 2nd Test match. England have already lost one wicket before the end of play on Day 3 and will aim to chase down the mammoth total when they resume batting tomorrow. England have never chased more than 240 runs in the final innings of a Test match in India.