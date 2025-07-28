IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh's Bhangra Moves After India's Draw vs England at Old Trafford Goes Viral

India drawing the fourth Test of their five-match series vs England almost felt like a win, given what all they had to endure in the penultimate Test of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester. India still trail the series 2-1, but still have a chance to draw the series should they win at The Oval.

Rishabh Pant ended up picking up another injury - this time to his foot. Not only did it rule them out of the series, it also led them to play a half-fit Pant in the batting XI.

To make things worse, the bowling was unable to make things happen and conceded over 600 runs. No wonder then that the Indians were in a celebratory mood - but one player in Arshdeep Singh was in a more celebratory mood then most.

WATCH - Arshdeep's Dance Moves Take Internet by Storm

A video has now gone viral on social media that shows Arshdeep going up the stairs and doing a bhangra dance.

The video sums up the upbeat mood in the camp, as well as the belief that they can now go on to actually draw the series.

His dance moves also earned him plenty of praise from netizens, with many praising his team spirit despite the fact that he is has yet to feature in the series thus far.

All Eyes On The Oval

The turnaround time between the fourth and fifth Test is short, as the last game of the series gets underway on Thursday (July 31).

As things stand, it is England who are still in with the best chance of winning the series as they lead 2-1 with just one match left.